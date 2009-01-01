Home | News | General | COVID-19: Buhari asked to sack minister of education over closure of schools

President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to sack the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, over the continued closure of schools in the country.

The request was made by the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Thursday, July 9, at a media briefing in Akure, Ondo state, Leadership reported.

The Yoruba group said the minister is planning to ground education activities in the country for a whole year. Credits: Photo collage from Naijaloaded and Guardian.

The secretary-general of the association, Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa, accused the education minister of planning to ground education activities in the country for a whole year.

He said the federal government should have allowed pupils back in schools by now.

According to Afenifere, the government should have used the six months pupils have spent at home to come up with ways of protecting students against the spread of COVID-19.

Afenifere spokesperson said Adamu and the minister of state for education, Emeka Nwajiuba, have no idea of what they are doing.

Meanwhile, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has commented on the decision of the Nigerian government to reverse its earlier decision to reopen schools.

The federal government had earlier said students in graduating classes would be allowed to resume ahead of examinations.

But that decision was rescinded on Wednesday, July 8, when the federal government said secondary schools under its control will not be resuming for WAEC exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regional examination body when reacting to the incident said it was still reviewing the situation and that it would make its position known soon.

In another news report, despite the federal government’s stance on 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Oyo state has said that the students would continue their preparation for the examination.

Nigerian Tribune reported that the state commissioner for education, science and technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said that Governor Seyi Makinde-led government is still assessing the situation.

Legit.ng gathered that the commissioner, however, noted that the state’s schools remained open with students in SSS3 continuing preparation for WASSCE.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, had on Wednesday, July 8, noted that the secondary school students preparing for their final examinations would not be able to return to school any time soon because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

