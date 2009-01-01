Home | News | General | Nollywood couple Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman welcome their first child

- Nollywood couple, Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman have welcomed their first child

- An excited Suleiman took to his Instagram page to share the exciting news

- The film stars got married in a star-studded outdoor ceremony in November 2018

Congratulations are in order for film stars, Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman as they recently became parents for the first time.

The couple got married in 2018/ Photo credit: @ibrahimsuleimanofficial

Source: Instagram

The couple welcomed their first child together and an ecstatic Suleiman took to his Instagram page to share the wonderful news with fans and followers on July 9.

The celebrity couple had been friends for years before they decided to take the relationship to the next level after sharing a closer relationship on the set of Tinsel in 2016.

Linda and Suleiman who got married in 2018, have managed to maintain a low-key marriage, earning them admiration from many fans.

Sharing the news of their baby's arrival, Suleiman wrote: "And then we were three...thank you, Father. Your word has indeed become flesh."

See post below:

Only a while ago, Linda left many social media users amused after she took to the platform to share an adorable throwback photo from when she was a little girl.

For every celebrity Nigerian today, there is often an interesting story attached to them from a time when they were nothing more than regular people with hopes and dreams.

This is the same with the talented Nollywood sweetheart who not only left her fans and followers amused but in awe of how adorable she was as a child.

She shared the photo of herself looking not more than 10 years, stating she was in JSS1.

Barely 5 months later, the beautiful actress is now a mom!

