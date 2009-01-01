Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Makinde dares FG, says SS3 students in Oyo will go ahead with WAEC

- Oyo state government has declared that the FG's directive on 2020 WAEC is meant for its schools

- The state commissioner of education, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said the SS3 students in the state are in schools preparing for WAEC

- The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, had on Wednesday, July 8, suspended the 2020 WAEC indefinitely

Despite the federal government’s stance on 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Oyo state has said that the students would continue their preparation for the examination.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the state commissioner for education, science and technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said that Governor Seyi Makinde-led government is still assessing the situation.

Legit.ng gathered that the commissioner, however, noted that the state’s schools remained open with students in SSS3 continuing preparation for WASSCE.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, had on Wednesday, July 8, noted that the secondary school students preparing for their final examinations would not be able to return to school any time soon because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with journalists in his office, on Thursday, July 9, on the latest federal government’s position, Olaleye said that the state was also watching out for the reaction of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to the development.

While acknowledging that WASSCE was a critical part of education for all students in the state, Olaleye pointed out that the state would make its position known based on its assessment of the prevailing situation.

While stating that the federal government’s directive was specifically for its schools, Olaleye said the state’s schools remained open in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“I listened to the federal minister of education and he was emphatic about FG schools. We have resumed in Oyo state and you must have seen the level of compliance to COVID-19 protocols by our schools.

“If you go to our schools, you will see that our senior students are still learning and the preparation for WAEC is ongoing. The examination is part of educational development. So the state government will assess the situation especially because of the fact that WAEC is an integral part of educational development hence it cannot be ignored.

“WAEC is a regional examination that involves five countries so we are waiting for the reaction of WAEC. The state government will then assess the situation,” Olaleye said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a former chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Ondo state, Matthew Adeyeri, died from COVID-19 complications.

It was reported that the chairman of a famous hospital in Akure, the capital of the state, Ikubese Thomas-Wilson, urged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to urgently meet with the state chapter of NMA in order to bring the striking doctors back to work.

Adeyeri was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, on Wednesday, July 8, after he was suspected to have contracted the virus.

Thomas-Wilson, in an open letter to the governor on Thursday, July 9, in Akure, said the call had become necessary, following the death of a senior doctor and other residents from COVID-19 complications in the state.

