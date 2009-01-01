Home | News | General | Panic at Stamford Bridge as top rated Chelsea star ruled out for 12 weeks over knee injury

- Billy Gilmour has been ruled out for the rest of the season

- The 19-year-old midfielder damaged his ligament during Chelsea's 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

- The Scottish sensation will also miss the start of next season as he is expected to be nearing full fitness by then

Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a ligament injury and could be out for close to three months or more.

The 19-year-old who has been highly impressive for the Blues this campaign will undergo knee surgery on Friday after which he is expected to commence recovery.

He was part of Frank Lampard's team that defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 earlier this week but couldn't see the game to the end. He was removed with ten minutes left to play.

The Scottish midfielder will also miss some early part of the 2020-21 season recovering from the first big setback of his career.

Gilmour broke into Chelsea's senior team last August after Lampard gave him the green light against Sheffield United and he took the chance with both hands.

The teenage sensation has since then become a major part of the Blues squad as they continued to push for Champions League qualification this term.

According to SunSport, the Premier League club expects Gilmour to be out for between eight and 12 weeks. Lampard's men are currently third on the table 60 points after 34 matches.

Meanwhile, the Blues will hope they can overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on August 7.

Billy Gilmour preparing for Chelsea game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

But Gilmour is assured of a big future at Chelsea under Lampard once he is fully fit again and is viewed as a key figure in the manager’s plans.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has defended his side's decision to continue playing when their former player Gary Cahill went down due to a hamstring injury earlier in the game.

The incident led to Willian setting up Olivier Giroud just after six minutes of action at the Selhurst Park earlier this week.

Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham went ahead to score a goal each to power the Blues to a 3-2 victory despite Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke scoring one goal each.

