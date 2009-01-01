Home | News | General | Insurgency: Group renders advice to National Assembly Lawan, Gbajabiamila

- The leadership of the National Assembly has been urged to institute national honours for Nigeria's service chiefs

- The call was made by the National Democratic Forum on Thursday, Ju;y 9, in Abuja

- According to the democratic group, such honour will serve as a morale booster for the service chiefs and soldiers of the Nigerian military

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has called on the National Assembly leadership to initiate the process of recognizing the service chiefs and other well-deserving members of the armed forces in the fight against insurgency.

NDF said it arrived at this conclusion after extensive consultation with stakeholders in the critical security sector.

According to the group, this singular act would serve as a morale booster to the Service Chiefs who have displayed “patriotism, commitment and dedication to the cause of our fatherland”.

Minimum wage: FG, labour unions to meet Monday, September 16

In a statement signed by its secretary-general, Abdulkadir Bolaji, on Thursday, July 9, the group hailed the military heads for the formulation of sound policies and the strategic implementation of quality innovations in the operations of the armed forces.

It called on Senate president, Ahmed Lawan and the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, to lead by example by instituting the process of honouring the service chiefs in the country in recognition of their sustainable efforts in preserving the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Service chiefs during a meeting at the Presidential Villa. Photo credit: Aso Rock

Source: Facebook

The group, however, warned those passing scathing remarks on the military heads to end their political campaigns which are against the interest of the nation.

Bolaji said the various critics of the service chiefs in Nigeria have been borne mostly out of ignorance given the reality of where we are coming from in the war against terrorism in Nigeria and where we are today.

He said the Nigerian military has continued to toil day and night towards protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Kogi guber: Huge number of APC aspirants is due to my efforts, says Gov Bello

He added such act of selflessness is indeed commendable and worthy of appreciation from critical stakeholders which includes the hallowed legislative arm of government, the National Assembly.

"The Service Chiefs in Nigeria have been outstanding in their leadership roles in ensuring that the various threats posed by the Boko Haram terrorist group are curtailed to the barest minimum," Bolaji said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a coalition of civil society organisations and the Oba of Kuta, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adekunle Makama, have called for collaboration among all security agencies in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

The Oba said there is a strong need for information sharing among security agencies in Nigeria to end the scourge of insecurity across regions of Nigeria.

According to him, a synergy between relevant security agencies will always nip in the bud any form of crisis that will result in national turmoil.

Legit Poll: Nigerians debate who conducts the best election between Jega and Yakubu

Bill to rehabilitate repentant Boko Haram members is wrong - Adesina Ogunlana | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...