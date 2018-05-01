Home | News | General | Dankwambo chairs PDP Ondo guber appeal panel

Hassan Dankwambo

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The National Working Committee, NWC, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has appointed former Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo as chairman of the Ondo state governorship appeal committee.

In a statement issued by the national organizing secretary of the panel, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), the panel is mandated to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the Ward Congresses for the upcoming 2020 governoship election in Ondo State.

The three-man committee is made up of Barrister Victor Kwon (secretary) and Barrister Rita Orji.

The exercise is scheduled for Monday July 13, 2020 at the Party Secretariat, Akure, the Ondo state capital.

