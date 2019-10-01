Home | News | General | PDP constitutes Ward Congresses Electoral Appeal Panel for Ondo guber primaries
PDP constitutes Ward Congresses Electoral Appeal Panel for Ondo guber primaries
- 4 hours 33 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Kindly Share This Story:
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has constituted a Ward Congresses Electoral Appeal Panel for its Ondo State 2020 Gubernatorial Primaries.
The panel, according to a statement issued by PDP National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), would be chaired by former governor of Gombe, Ibrahim Dankwambo
Akobundu said that the nomination of the Mrs Rita Orji to serve as member and Mr Victor Kwon as Secretary of the panel was also approved by the party NWC.
“The Panel is mandated to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the Ward Congresses for the upcoming 2020 Governorship Election in Ondo State.
“The exercise is scheduled for Monday July 13 at the Party Secretariat, Akure City, Ondo State.”
Kindly Share This Story:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 162