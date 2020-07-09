BREAKING: Nigeria records 499 new cases of COVID-19, total now 30,748
499 new cases of #COVID19;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 9, 2020
Lagos-157
Edo-59
Ondo-56
Oyo-31
Akwa Ibom-22
Borno-21
Plateau-19
Kaduna-18
Katsina-18
Bayelsa-17
FCT-17
Delta-14
Kano-11
Rivers-10
Enugu-8
Ogun-6
Kwara-4
Imo-3
Nasarawa-2
Osun-2
Abia-1
Ekiti-1
Niger-1
Yobe-1
30748 confirmed
12546 discharged
689 deaths pic.twitter.com/F44yWh4c4y
