BREAKING: Nigeria records 499 new cases of COVID-19, total now 30,748



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections have risen with 499 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 30,748.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in a tweet on Thursday.

The new infections were identified in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos State maintained its lead position with 157 new infections, followed by Edo with 59, Ondo with 56, Oyo with 31, Akwa Ibom with 22, Borno with 21, Plateau with 19, Kaduna and Katsina with 18 each, Bayelsa and the FCT with 17 each, and Delta with 14 cases.


Other affected states are Kano, with 11 cases, Rivers with 10, Enugu with eight, Ogun with six, Kwara with four, Imo with three, Nasarawa and Osun with two each, and Abia, Ekiti, Niger and Yobe with one each.

The health agency however, noted that a total of 12,546 patients have recovered and been discharged, while the country’s death toll stands at 689.

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 9, 2020

Lagos-157
Edo-59
Ondo-56
Oyo-31
Akwa Ibom-22
Borno-21
Plateau-19
Kaduna-18
Katsina-18
Bayelsa-17
FCT-17
Delta-14
Kano-11
Rivers-10
Enugu-8
Ogun-6
Kwara-4
Imo-3
Nasarawa-2
Osun-2
Abia-1
Ekiti-1
Niger-1
Yobe-1

30748 confirmed
12546 discharged
689 deaths pic.twitter.com/F44yWh4c4y

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 9, 2020

