Funke Akindele didn’t buy me a house– Pa James cries out, spills the truth
- 4 hours 59 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Veteran actor Kayode Olasehinde ‘Ajirebi’ aka Pa James has cleared the air over claims of being gifted a new house by actress Funke Akindele.
The actor had cried out for help after his house located in Oke Isagun community of Oke Odo LGA in Lagos was destroyed by floods.
However, several celebrities and well-meaning Nigerians rose up to his aid, including Funke Akindele.
But the actor, in an appreciation video recorded by actor Kunle Afod, noted Funke Akindele helped him but not with a gift of a new house. She instead advised him to look for a place to rent and she paid the fee
He said: “God will keep you for helping me, I didn’t know people cared about me like this….I can’t thank you enough…for doing this to me while I am alive….to my fellow actors, you impressed me…..and thank you to Funke AKindele.
“I won’t lie she did me well….but I need to clear the air on the reports that she bought me a house, while passing on my street this morning, some area boys stopped me and hailed me saying they will visit me in the house Funke Akindele built for me and I was shocked.Funke only paid for an apartment for me to rent for the meantime……and I am truly grateful but she didn’t build me a house….”
View this post on Instagram
...... Gratitude is inborn, Pa James is grateful, he appreciates everyone that has reached out to him. Comedy is also inborn, we had a good laugh recording this video, i am so glad this legend felt our love in his lifetime.. Thank you so much We love you... thank you all... @funkejenifaakindele @toyin_abraham @kolawoleajeyemi @okikiafo2 @bimboafolayan @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis @wumitoriola @kemmykorede @faithiawilliams @officialafeezowo @officialarole and many othersA post shared by Adekunle afod (@kunleafod) on
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 168