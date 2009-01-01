Home | News | General | Former head of state Abdulsalami Abubakar reacts to Ibrahim Magu’s probe

- A former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has reacted to reports that his house was recently searched by operatives of the EFCC

- Abubakar in a statement said his property has never been searched by the EFCC

- The retired general made the clarifications due to the ongoing media reports insinuating he had a role in Magu’s investigation

A former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has reacted to reports that his house was recently searched by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Abdulsalami Abubakar has distanced himself from reports that he influenced Ibrahim Magu’s probe. Credits: Photo collage from Nigerian monitor/Youtube

Source: UGC

Abubakar in a statement issued on Thursday, evening, July 9, through his media aide, J Mfon, said operatives of the agency went to his guest house in error in 2017 but did not conduct any search of his property, The Cable reported.

The retired general also said his house has never been searched by the anti-graft agency or any other security outfit.

The former head of state explained that back in 2017, EFCC operatives on a mission to search a house in Tunga, erroneously ended up at his guest house in Minna but left without searching his property after realising they were at the wrong address.

The statement pointed out that Abubakar decided to make the clarification due to the ongoing media reports insinuating he had a role in Magu’s issue.

In another report, the ongoing probe of the embattled acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, continues as he was questioned over more allegations.

The probe which entered day three on Wednesday, July 8, took an interesting turn after the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential panel quizzed him over 380 houses and seven vessels loaded with crude oil.

Magu who was also confronted about the disposal of assets worth N37 billion was asked to give an account, Vanguard reports.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Magu was grilled for over 10 hours over the allegations leveled against him by the AGF and justice minister, Abubakar Malami, after which he returned to the custody of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) where he is being detained.

According to the newspaper, the probe is getting widened as the panel invited top officials of the EFCC and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to respond to relevant questions.

It was gathered that the chairman of the panel, Justice Salami assured Magu and others involved in the probe of fair hearing.

The panel also reportedly clarified that it had no information that Magu had been suspended from office. On the part of the embattled EFCC boss, he allegedly promised the panel to make available documents and files as may be requested. He is also believed to have told the panel that he never disobeyed the minister of justice.

The invitation of the witnesses was also reportedly on the request of Magu.

