Ibrahim Magu: Danjuma breaks silence on frozen account

General Theophilus Danjuma has refuted reports circulated by Olusegun Adeniyi, chairman of ThisDay editorial board that they had an issue with the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, leading to his arrest and suspension.





Former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar had also denied involvement in Magu’s travails.





Magu was said to have raided the home of Gen Abubakar and froze the accounts of Gen TY Danjuma without the knowledge of President Muhammadu Buhari.





However, both retired Generals said they don’t have anything to do with the travails of Magu, who has been suspended as EFCC chairman and is currently under detention.





Adeniyi quoted Daisy Danjuma, Director and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of May & Baker Nigeria, as saying that although they recently purchased a plane to replace the old one, there was no issue with the EFCC over the Cheque, which she said she signed.





She said her husband, TY Danjuma, did not complain about Magu to her.





Magu is under investigation by a presidential committee over several allegations of embezzlement and misconduct.





The suspended EFCC boss has allegedly been unable to account for billions of recovered loots.





He has since been replaced by the agency’s Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar.

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers