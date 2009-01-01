Home | News | General | PDP accuses Ize-Iyamu, APC of desperation, claims party has obtained $500m loan for campaigns

- The PDP in Edo state has accused APC and Ize-Iyamu of drawing $500 million from NEXIM Bank to fund the forthcoming guber poll

- Chris Nehikhare, the party's spokesperson, said the money will be converted to a loan which Edo people would bear the burden of repaying if they elect Ize-Iyamu

- Ize-Iyamu, however, dismissed the allegation, describing himself as an unblemished candidate

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the APC and its governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of drawing $500 million (about N194 billion) from NEXIM Bank to fund the forthcoming election.

The party's spokesperson in Edo state, Chris Nehikhare, alleged that the money will be converted to a loan which the people of the state would bear the burden of repaying if Ize-Iyamu is elected.

N10 billion fraud allegation: IGP orders probe of Udom’s appointee

The Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) is a federal government-owned bank which provides export credit guarantee and export credit insurance facilities to its clients, among other things.

Edo 2020: PDP, Ize-Iyamu trade words over electioneering fund

Source: UGC

Nehikhare also claimed that the APC is not interested in fighting corruption but advancing it just as he questioned why the party would pick Kano governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, "who was caught in a video collecting gratification, has been saddled with the responsibility of delivering another governor."

The PDP spokesperson urged the people of Edo state not to vote for the APC based on his allegations.

However, Ize-Iyamu, reacting through his campaign organisation’s director of communication and media, Prince John Mayaki, described himself as an unblemished candidate.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Legit.ng reports that Ize-Iyamu has also challenged Governor Godwin Obaseki to disclose the amount he spent on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket.

Kogi guber: Huge number of APC aspirants is due to my efforts, says Gov Bello

He was specifically reacting to the screening of videos in Edo state involving Kano state governor, Ganduje, pocketing thousands of dollars from a contractor.

The videos had gone viral in 2018 after it was published by an online newspaper, Daily Nigerian.

The APC candidate accused the Edo state governor of using the videos to distract electorates in Edo state.

Ize-Iyamu, a Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor, also described the viral video as 'disputed.' He charged Obaseki to open up on the amount of dollars he spent to secure the PDP's ticket.

He asked Governor Obaseki to reveal the amount of state funds he allegedly wasted on his ‘Oshiomhole-Must-Go’ project.

We'll isolate Wike in an isolation center - Ganduje | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...