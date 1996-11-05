Home | News | General | Get to know Josie Canseco better: Her age, height, parents, boyfriend, & net worth

Josie Canseco is an actress, reality television star and model who has worked with renowned brands such as Moschino, Frankies Bikinis, and Sherri Hill. She has also endorsed Victoria’s Secret PINK.

Image: instagram.com, @josiecanseco

Source: Instagram

Josie Canseco was born on the 5th of November 1996 in Weston, Florida, United States of America. Currently, Josie Canseco age is 23 years.

Her nationality is American and her Zodiac sign is Scorpio. She currently resides in California, United States of America.

Profile summary

The family background of Josie Canseco

The parents of Josie Marie Canseco are Jose and Jessica Canseco. Jose is a former Major League Baseball outfielder.

Who is Josie Canseco mother? Jessica is a former model, television personality, and a cosmetic tattoo artist.

The model has Cuban-American ancestry and she is an only child.

She grew up with her mother because her family was dysfunctional. Her father had several criminal charges and was arrested under charges such as rash driving, weapons possession, domestic violence against Jessica, and steroid consumption.

As a result, her parents ended their marriage in 1999. Despite her father's criminal record, she holds nothing against him and is proud of his achievements.

On the 23rd of June 2007, Jessica got married to Garth Fisher, who is a renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon. Fisher became the model's step-father. The marriage between her mother and step-dad ended in 2011.

Image: instagram.com, @josiecanseco

Source: Instagram

Josie Canseco height and weight

The young woman has a slim build and she is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimeters/ 1.75 meters) tall. She weighs about 54 kilograms (119 pounds.)

Her hair color is blonde and she has blue eyes. Her shoe size is 8 (US) or 38.5 (EU) or 5.5 (UK.)

Although she can partly attribute her good-looking body to her genetic makeup, the model works hard to maintain her enviable figure.

Her workout routine mainly consists of planks and abs sessions. She also cycles, runs, and takes boxing classes.

Besides exercising, she also makes good dietary choices. The typical Josie Canseco diet consists of plenty of vegetables and good proteins. She slowly transitioned into being a pescatarian but takes caution not to overdo it.

Career

What does Josie Canseco do? She is a model, actress, and reality television star.

Modeling

She started modeling at the age of 15. She was also a good dancer and practiced dancing for 12 years, but always pursued it as a hobby and not as a career option.

As a teen model, she posed for brands such as Kohl's and Hollister. She did photoshoots before several modeling agencies contacted her to work with them.

Toward the end of her schooling years, she got an agent and then moved to New York where she made her professional modeling debut. At the age of 17, she signed with Next Models.

Her first job in New York was modeling for Love Magazine. She then appeared on the reality show known as Hollywood Exes alongside her mother. In 2014, she appeared in the second season of the YouTube series titled Summer Break.

Later, she auditioned for the 2016 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. In 2016, she became the Playboy Playmate of the Month for June. Her picture for the title was shot by South African photographer Henrik Purienne.

Josie Canseco Playboy then featured in The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition with her mother. In June 2017, she walked at the Moschino resort runway show and was featured in a few Victoria's Secret PINK campaigns.

In 2018, Jose Canseco daughter walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She has also modeled for designer Sherri Hill.

Image: instagram.com, @josiecanseco

Source: Instagram

Acting

The model has made a few TV, documentary, video, and movie appearances. In most, she appeared as herself.

Jose Canseco: Last Shot (2008)

(2008) SummerBreak 2 (2014- 2015)

(2014- 2015) Kygo: Here for You ft. Ella Henderson (2015)

(2015) The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition (2016)

(2016) Frankies Bikinis: Resort 2018 (2018)

(2018) Kith Park: Spring/Summer 2019 at NYFW (2018)

(2018) The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (2018)

Net worth

Josie Canseco net worth is estimated at $2 million.

Relationships

In 2017, the model was rumored to be dating singer Tyga after his split from Kylie Jenner. Neither of the two addressed the rumor.

Between 2017 and 2019, she dated singer Mike Stud. Later, she was in a relationship with Brody Jenner.

The Josie Canseco Brody Jenner relationship seemed to be thriving, and the couple did fun activities together such as taking a trip to Montana together. However, the two parted ways after two months only.

Presently, the model is Logan Paul's girlfriend, and Logan confirmed this in May 2020 during an interview. He also said that he was self-isolating with her amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The cute couple first met at a crossing of L.A. circles. The two were first spotted together in early January, holding hands while going for a stroll around the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California.

Logan Paul girlfriend seems to be the perfect match for him, and the two appear to be very happy together. Logan strongly believes that relationships are about compromise and growing with your partner.

Social media

Josie Canseco Instagram account has at least 938k followers. She also has a Twitter account with over 79.3k followers.

Josie Canseco is a multi-talented young woman who works as a model, actress and reality TV star. She has made impressive career milestones at a very young age.

[embedded content]

