Pogba sends Greenwood warning after his man of the match performance at Aston Villa

- Mason Greenwood has been praised by Paul Pogba for his performances so far

- Paul however wants the 18-year-old to continue with his fine form for the club

- The Frenchman also promised to keep pushing Greenwood to the top

Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has received superb words of encouragement from France international Paul Pogba who wants him to do more for the Red Devils.

Since the 18-year-old got the chance into Manchester United's first team, he has been superb in which virtually all the club's fans are also happy with his performances.

Mason Greenwood was again on target for Manchester United on Thursday night, July 9, in their superb away win against Aston Villa which kept their top four hopes alive.

Paul Pogba who was also on target for the Red Devils praised Mason Greenwood for his brilliant form for Manchester United and enjoined him to work more for the club.

The World Cup winner also promised to help push the Englishman to the top of his game and become a superstar at Old Trafford.

''Mason is very good and it is a dream playing with him at Manchester United.

"Like I said before I enjoy to see them play in front. I enjoy this kid in training and in the game, and I will keep pushing him to be at the top.

"He has so much to do again, he can do even more, and what he is doing right now is just talent. And he's showing he can play in this team,'' Paul Pogba explained according to Mirror UK.

Mason Greenwood: Pogba urges the Englishman to do more for Manchester United (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Mason Greenwood has scored 16 goals for Manchester United this season in all competitions as the Red Devils continue their fight to finish among the top four on the table.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United stretched their unbeaten run across competitions to 17 games since January 2020 after beating Aston Villa 3-0 at the Villa Park on Thursday, July 9.

A goal each from Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, and Paul Pogba handed the Red Devils to victory away from home.

The victory meant that Ole Gunnar Solskaer's men are the first team in the history of the Premier League to win four straight games with three or more goals.

United thrashed Sheffield United, Brighton and now Villa 3-0, while Bournemouth game ended in a 5-2 victory last weekend.

