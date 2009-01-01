Home | News | General | Bruno Fernandes sets huge Premier League record in his first 10 Man United appearances

- Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for Manchester United against Aston Villa

- The Portuguese has been directly involved in 13 Premier League goals since he arrived at Old Trafford

- Fernandes becomes the first United player to achieve such feat in 10 games

Bruno Fernandes has set a new record at Manchester United having been directly involved in 13 Premier League goals since he arrived the Old Trafford club in January.

The Portuguese becomes the first man to achieve such feat having scored seven goals and made six assists totaling 13 in his first ten league games for the Red Devils.

Fernandes scored United’s first goal in their 3-0 win over Aston Villa when he slotted him cooly from the penalty spot and he later provided an assist for Paul Pogba who netted the third.

Fernandes now has seven goals and six assists in the competition, putting him on a total of 13 and the first Manchester player to do so.

Fans have continued to praise the partnership of the 25-year-old and Pogba in the midfield but the former Sporting Lisbon star maintains that the whole team deserves the credit.

"Paul (Pogba) is an amazing player but I don't want to talk too much about me and Paul. It is not fair enough on the other team-mates,” Fernandes said as cited in Daily Star.

"We have qualities and we can play together, but also we know we have some team-mates who can do very well when we are out.

"I think it's not fair on the other guys if we talk just about me and Paul."

Bruno Fernandes scores from the penalty spot against Aston Villa. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has received superb words of encouragement from France international Paul Pogba who wants him to do more for the Red Devils.

Since the 18-year-old got the chance into Manchester United's first team, he has been superb in which virtually all the club's fans are also happy with his performances.

Mason Greenwood was again on target for Manchester United on Thursday night, July 9, in their superb away win against Aston Villa which kept their top four hopes alive.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Man United broke the Premier League record of most penalties awarded to a team in a single season when Bruno Fernandes converted his controversial spot-kick against Aston Villa.

The penalty was United's 13th of the season and no team have ever reached that figure in terms of taking a spot-kick from nine-yards during a campaign.

Villa were firmly in contention to earn at least a point in the match until Ezri Konza was adjudged to have fouled Fernandes in the box despite the VAR team checking the incident.

[embedded content]

