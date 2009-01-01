Home | News | General | 2 time Premier League winner names the only 2 players who are better than Raheem Sterling

- Raheem Sterling has been rated next best player after Ronaldo and Messi

- Man City defender Joleon Lescott claims the winger ticks all the world-class player boxes

- The former England star claims Sterling could fill in Sergio Aguero's shoes until he returns from injury

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has been rated the next best player after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The 25-year-old attacker has been awesome for the Citizens since he joined them from Liverpool in a deal valued around €63.70 million in 2015.

Sterling was instrumental to Pep Guardiola's back-to-back Premier League triumphs - the first manager to achieve such feat after Sir Alex Ferguson.

Though not able to help City win a hat-trick of EPL titles, he has scored 24 goals and eight assists in all competitions so far this season.

And former England international Joleon Lescott believes his countryman should be ranked among the very best in world football.

“Raheem has taken himself to the top tier now,” Lescott told the club’s ‘We’re not Really Here’ matchday show.

“He has to be regarded as one of the top wide players or forwards in the game because he contributes.

"He has the ability to play well and win man of the match and not score and then on other occasions he just scores and impacts the game that way.

Raheem Sterling celebrating Premier League triumph with Man City teammates - credit: Getty Images

“I think you have to be pretty naïve to not respect what he’s doing. There are players like Messi and Ronaldo that are scoring 50 goals a season.

"They are super fre'aks! In terms of the next tier, Raheem has to be compared to those kinds of players.”

Lescott added that Sterling could be a quality stand-in false nine for City in the absence of Sergio Aguero who picked up an injury recently.

“There are always going to be options for players to play in different positions, but Raheem has proven he can play as a No.9,” the former defender said.

“The No.9s that we’ve come across in the past in the Premier League needed to hold up the ball, but that doesn’t need to happen for City.

“You need to make runs off the ball and create space for other people in possession and obviously have the composure that Raheem’s got in front of goal.

“He’s now our top goal scorer, I didn’t think there would be a time when someone would score more than Sergio Aguero whilst he is at the club. I know he’s been injured, but it’s a credit to him.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Man City vs Newcastle ended 5-0 in favour as the former Premier League champions bounced back to winning ways after a shock defeat to Southampton.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, David Silva and Raheem Sterling, as well as an own goal from Federico Fernandez, was enough to earn all three points.

The Citizens controlled most part of the first 45 minutes as they kept asking questions in the opening exchanges.

Legit.ng also revealed that Che Adams scored the only goal on Sunday night, July 5, this gave Southampton a 1-0 win over outgoing Premier League champions Manchester City.

City went into this encounter with great confidence having defeated Liverpool in their last game even though the win cannot help them retain their Premier League title.

Guardiola's men started the tie impressively with the duo of Bernardo Silva and David Silva causing serious problems for Southampton in the midfield.

[embedded content]

