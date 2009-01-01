Home | News | General | Just in: Another English Premier League club join chase for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen

- Victor Osimhen is closing in on a transfer to Napoli, but Everton have joined the race to sign him

- The player has been linked with Inter Milan, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and other top European clubs

- Osimhen has indicated his willingness to play in the Premier League

Victor Osimhen is gradually becoming the most-wanted striker across Europe as English Premier League club Everton have joined the race to sign the 21-year-old Lille star.

Several clubs are jostling for the Nigerian youngster including Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Inter Milan but Italian club Napoli look good to landing the striker as contract talks continue to go on.

It was gathered that Serie A club Napoli are still locked in negotiations with Ligue 1 outfit Lille, but a deal has not been fully agreed.

Osimhen has publicly announced his preference to play in the Premier League and now Everton are looking to launch a bid for the striker.

The 21-year-old joined Lille from Belgian Pro League club Sporting Charleroi last season.

Osimhen enjoyed a relatively impressive 2019/20 season, as he scored 18 goals and made six assists in 38 games in all competitions in France.

Victor Osimhen celebrates a goal for Lille. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He was voted Lille’s player of the year and also won the Best African Player in Ligue 1 award.

Meanwhile, earlier reports have it that the Serie A club Inter Milan have made a €80million bid for the striker.

Osimhen is one of the sought-after strikers in Europe considering his superb performances for Lille since he replaced Ivorian star Nicolas Pepe.

But despite all the clubs who have shown interest to sign the lad, Napoli are closing-in on the player’s signature but now rivals Inter have reportedly made a bid.

Premier League champions Liverpool have also showed interest in the Super Eagles striker but reports say the Anfield landlords are yet to make an official bid.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian forward Cyriel Dessers who had a remarkable one-year spell in the Eredivisie with Heracles Almelo has joined top Belgium club Genk and has already teamed-up with the Luminus Arena giants.

Genk have completed the signing of Dessers on a four-year deal and the 25-year-old Nigeria senior national team invitee will stay at the club until 2024.

Dessers joined the Heraclieden last summer from Utrecht on a three-year deal and enjoyed great success in his debut campaign with the side.

He scored a massive 18 goals in 29 appearances last season to earn the joint-topscorer position in the Dutch elite division before the league was cancelled, no thanks to the lockdown.

