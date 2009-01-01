Home | News | General | Man United beat Liverpool, Man City, others to set 1 new Premier League record after Villa win

- Premier League saw a new record set by Manchester United after Aston Villa win

- The Red Devils defeated their opponents 3-0 at Villa Park to edge closer to a top-four finish

- Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood all scored a goal each to seal the victory

Manchester United stretched their unbeaten run across competitions to 17 games since January 2020 after beating Aston Villa 3-0 at the Villa Park on Thursday, July 9.

A goal each from Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, and Paul Pogba handed the Red Devils to victory away from home.

The victory meant that Ole Gunnar Solskaer's men are the first team in the history of the Premier League to win four straight games with three or more goals.

United thrashed Sheffield United, Brighton and now Villa 3-0, while Bournemouth game ended in a 5-2 victory last weekend.

Liverpool are the last topflight team to enjoy such feat but that was in 1987 according to The Mirror.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer expressed excitement after his side's win at Villa Park, thanking his goalscorers after the match.

“We should have won by five clear goals in all of them!" he told the United website when informed of the record.

"I’m surprised by that stat, but we should have had so many more goals. We’re keeping clean sheets, which is great and I think we could have had a few more the other way.

”I think we could have scored many, many more goals and we're keeping clean sheets.

"Of course we just keep going into every game wanting to win. If you win 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, it doesn’t matter if we get the points.

"But hopefully the goal difference won’t be the deciding factor at the end, because we should have had 10 more goals in the last two games.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Man United took a huge step towards sealing a top-four finish after stunning struggling Aston Villa 3-0 on Thursday night, July 9.

Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood continued their goal-scoring form as the pair found the back of the net in the first half to leave the hosts trailing.

Real Madrid and Juventus target Paul Pogba also recorded his name on the scores sheet in the second half of the meeting.

