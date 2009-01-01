Home | News | General | Big blow for Arteta as Arsenal star banned for 3 matches, will miss games against Tottenham and Liverpool

- Eddie Nketiah was sent-off in Arsenal's draw at home to Leicester City

- Referee changed his initial yellow card to a red after consulting VAR for the player’s mistimed challenge

- The 21-year-old will now serve a three match ban and will miss Gunners' games vs Tottenham and Liverpool

Eddie Nketiah’s initial yellow card was changed into a red after referee Chris Kavanagh consulted VAR over his late tackle on Leicester City’s James Justin on Tuesday night at the Emirates stadium.

The Foxes held the Gunners to a 1-1 draw as Arsenal’s hope of finishing in the top four suffers huge setback.

Nketiah came on as a substitute in the second half and was on the pitch for barely four minutes before his mistimed tackle appeared to have hit Justin badly.

The 21-year-old was consequently suspended and Arsenal’s quest to get the red card decision overturned has been ruled out by the FA as he will now proceed on the mandatory three-match ban.

The England U21 international has hit four goals in his last 13 appearances, the latest of which came during a 2-0 victory away at Southampton last month.

