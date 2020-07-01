Home | News | General | Why Magu may not make bail soon

There were indications, on Thursday, that bail might not come any time soon for Ibrahim Magu, the ex-head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as the Presidency has insisted on carrying out a thorough investigation on the allegations against him.

Vanguard gathered that frantic efforts made so far by highly-placed persons from various parts of the country to seek a soft landing for Magu have failed.

Recall that Magu’s lawyer, Toni Ojaomo, had said on Tuesday that he would seek his client’s bail.

However, sources at police headquarters said since it was not the police that ordered his arrest, the force would also not be involved in his bail.

Magu is being detained on the ground floor of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, from where he is taken, daily, to the Presidential Villa where he is being grilled by the Justice Ayo Salami panel.

Police sources hinted that the team of investigators handling the matter had been directed by the Presidency not to compromise their investigations and that some of them will soon be dispatched abroad to comb banks where it was alleged Magu stashed huge sums of money.

The sources could not say whether Magu, a Commissioner of Police, is being detained inside a cell at the FCID, Zone 10, Abuja, or given special treatment by keeping him in one of the posh offices there.

Vanguard investigations revealed that Magu was arrested on the orders of the Presidential Panel, which complained to the President about Magu’s disregard for its assignment.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, then directed the Force Criminal Investigations Department, FCID, to get him arrested.

The source said: “It is not the Force Criminal Investigations Department that is investigating Magu, but the presidential panel. It is the panel that can say if Magu should be granted bail.”

At the Thursday sitting of the panel, a source close to the commission said the panel asked all the directors and sectional heads to submit, within seven days, all files of cases handled by the agency since 2015, as well as forfeited assets and cash releases.

