COVID-19: Lagos lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh, is dead

By Ebun Sessou

The member representing Kosofe Constituency 2 at Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Tunde Braimoh is dead.

Although the cause of his death had not been formally stated, his colleagues insinuated that it could be COVID-19 and that he must have got it from late Senator Bayo Osinowo(Pepperito), his close friend

Braimoh, until his sudden death was the House Committee Chairman on Information, Security and Strategy, and had contributed to state development policy.

According to one of his colleagues, Mr. Victor Akande (Ojo Constituency 1), who spoke with journalists on phone, late Braimoh was a very cautious individual whose death made him sleepless.

Akande said: “It is true; I could not sleep since 1a.m., when I learned about his demise. He is one of those who never toyed with his health matters.

“Highly cautious, he will always maintain strict adherence to all medical counsels from the appropriate quarters, as it concerns the prevention of this COVID-19 scourge.

“He would be sorely missed. He was such a fine breed, whose impact will ever remain a point of reference.”

Another colleague, Mr. Hakeem Sokunle, the House Health Committee Chairman hinted that the late Braimoh died of COVID-19 also and might have contracted it from late Senator Bayo Osinowo, with whom he was a close friend.

According to Sokunle, “we have been battling it for a while now before his sudden demise. It is so sad we eventually lost him.

“It is assumed he may have likely contracted the virus from late Pepperito, with whom, you are much aware, he was a close confidant. It is confirmed he died of COVID-19.”

