Tunde Braimoh died of coronavirus, had contact with Senator Osinowo – Lagos lawmaker



Hakeem Sokunle, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly has disclosed that his late colleague, Tunde Braimoh, died of coronavirus.

Sokunle is the Chairman, House Committee on Health..

He told NAN that Braimoh had contracted the virus from late Senator Bayo Osinowo, his ally.

Osinowo, who represented Lagos East in the Senate, passed on mid-June.

Sokunle said they had been battling Braimoh’s health “for a while before his sudden demise. It is so sad we eventually lost him”.

“It is assumed he may have likely contracted the virus from late Pepperito with whom you are much aware he was a close confidant. It is confirmed he died of COVID-19,” Sokunle stated.

Victor Akande, representing Ojo Constituency I, said the news was shocking because Braimoh was always careful.

Confirming the demise, he revealed: “I could not sleep since 1 a.m. when I learnt about his demise, he is one of those who never toyed with his health matters.”

He recalled that Braimoh was highly cautious and maintained strict adherence to all medical counsels on COVID-19.

Akande noted that his late Kosofe Constituency 11 member would be sorely missed.

“He was such a fine breed whose impact will ever remain a point of reference”, the legislator added.

