Home | News | General | De Gea apologises to Schmeichel for breaking his record

Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea, on Thursday night apologised to former Red Devils shot-stopper, Peter Schmeichel after overtaking him to become the most capped foreign player for the club.

De Gea was in goal for the 399th time in a Man United shirt last night as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men easily beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Premier League at Villa Park..

De Gea’s latest appearance means the Spaniard has now played more games for United than Schmeichel, but he still has some way to go to break the record for most games for a goalkeeper.

That is held by Alex Stepney, who made 539 appearances for Man United and won the European Cup in 1968.

Speaking after the game, De Gea told MUTV when told about the record: “Sorry, Schmeichel!. “No, It’s great.

“I think that means I have been here a long time and I have been playing really really well at the top level, so I am really really proud.

“I am happy to play for this club for that many games.

“Hopefully another 400 games is coming so I am really really happy.”

De Gea joined Man United in 2011 from Atletico Madrid, under former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...