499 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Recorded On July 9
- 3 hours 5 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigeria recorded 499 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 30,748..
Over one third of those infected (12,546) have recovered and have been discharged while 689 people have died from the disease.
The NCDC in a tweet also gave a breakdown of the new cases and the states they were recorded in.
499 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos-157
Edo-59
Ondo-56
Oyo-31
Akwa Ibom-22
Borno-21
Plateau-19
Kaduna-18
Katsina-18
Bayelsa-17
FCT-17
Delta-14
Kano-11
Rivers-10
Enugu-8
Ogun-6
Kwara-4
Imo-3
Nasarawa-2
Osun-2
Abia-1
Ekiti-1
Niger-1
Yobe-1
30748 confirmed— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 9, 2020
12546 discharged
689 deaths pic.twitter.com/F44yWh4c4y
