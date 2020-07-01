Home | News | General | “Edo Boys Are Waiting For You. Make Sure You Wear Face Mask” – Wike To Uzodinma

IgbereTV reports that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has replied Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State after Uzodinma recently boasted that the All Progressive Party (APC) led government will teach the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Gov Nyesom Wike on how to conduct a transparent election in the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election.

Governor Uzodinma had earlier boasted to Governor Wike that Nigerians trusted the APC party because of their transparency in running the affairs of the country and the people of Edo are committed in voting for Pastor Ize Iyamu of the APC..

But Wike replied Uzodinma that when Governors are talking, someone who came 4th in an election and was fraudulently made a Governor overnight shouldn’t talk.

Wike said, “If I am Hope Uzodinma, i will not come out where people will see me, I will be hiding myself and be walking mostly in the night, where people will not see me, honestly. But it’s unfortunate he has no shame at all.”

“When governors are talking, Hope Uzodinma shouldn’t talk because he is an internationally recognized fraudster who stole a mandate that does not belong to him through the help of his APC cabals and tomorrow if democratically elected governors are talking, someone declared governor through the back door will come out and talk too.”

“He is bragging of showing me and the PDP how to do a transparent election in the forthcoming Edo governorship election. Let me remind him that Edo boys are waiting for him. He should not forget to wear a mask that will cover the whole of his face because anywhere they see him near Edo State, they will show him how to deal with a fraudster and a 419ner.”

“To tell you how unprepared he is, he has abandoned the welfare of Imolites and now chasing shadows on who called him Supreme Court governor or Abuja made governor. If that is not what he is, why leaving governance in search of Imo Youths up and down who called him Supreme Court governor or Abuja made governor. Because he knows that is how he became the governor, that is why it pains him so much when people call him Supreme Court governor or Abuja made governor.”

“APC is the only political party in the whole of Africa where you will see men with questionable characters. Go through their APC Edo election committee, all the people there are all men with dubious character. Check Hope Uzodinma, Ganduje, Yahaya Bello and others, you will know that these political party doesn’t mean well for Nigerians.”

“Ever since APC made him governor, because he was made not democratically elected by the people of Imo State, the only problem Hope Uzodinma has in Nigeria today is Nyesom Wike.”

“During his court case with the democratically elected governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, Hope Uzodinma keep carrying my name everywhere. Even after he was made governor by his APC cabals he keeps having my name on his lips. Now Edo governorship election is fast approaching, still Hope Uzodinma a well known fraudster in the Nigerian Political system still wouldn’t drop my name off his lips.”

“Both him and Ganduje of Kano the Babariga dollar governor should not forget to wear face masks that will cover their faces because Edo boys will show the world the difference between a democratically elected governor Godwin Obaseki and unelected supreme court governor Hope Uzodinma and a governor who collects bribe and hide it in his Babariga pocket, that is why anywhere you see him, he only wears Babariga in case if there’s any ill gotten dollar to share.”

