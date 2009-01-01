Home | News | General | Please forgive me - Kanye West begs wife Kim Kardashian days after cheating accusation and saying she tried to ruin his life

- Rapper Kanye West has tendered an apology to his wife Kim Kardashian-West on Twitter

- Kanye admitted his wrong for bringing their private matter to the public

- The father of four pleaded for her forgiveness and thanked her for always supporting him

American rap star Kanye West has once again caused a stir on social media after coming out to tender an apology to his wife, Kim Kardashian-West.

The controversial musician took to his Twitter page on Friday, July 25, with a short note of apology directed at Kim.

Kanye admitted his wrongdoing for bringing what should have been a private matter between them to the public.

He also admitted failing to cover up for the mother of his children like she has done for him in the past.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her as she has covered me," the rapper's post read in part.

Addressing Kim directly, the rapper noted that he knows he has hurt her by his recent actions. He went on to plead for her forgiveness.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Concluding the post, Kanye extended his appreciation to his woman for always being by his side.

He said: “Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

See his tweet below:

Fans on social media had mixed reactions to the apology tweet posted by Kanye.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Some days ago there was drama on social media after Kanye launched a tirade of attacks on his wife, Kim. Legit.ng reported that Kanye claimed he wanted to divorce Kim after she met another man at a hotel.

“They tried to fly in with two doctors to 51/50 me. I have been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for prison reform,” he tweeted.

He also accused his wife and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, of attempting to ruin his life.

