Fight election battle to death, Donald Trump’s son charges father

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 19 hours 58 minutes ago
Donald Trump, junior, son of the US president, has asked his father to “fight to death” and “go to total war” to expose alleged election cheating and fraud.

 

The president has alleged irregularities in the race dominated by Joe Biden, his rival.

 

He had earlier demanded that vote counting should stop just as he filed lawsuits to challenge his loss in different states.

 

According to Daily Mail, Trump’s son, who spoke at the headquarters of Georgia Republican Party in Atlanta, accused Democrats of flouting voting deadlines by continuing to accept ballots that were not submitted on time.


He reportedly said the US is looking like a banana republic.

 

“I think the number one thing Donald Trump can do in this election is fight each and every one of these battles to the death so that we get full transparency in the process,” he said.

 

“And everyone on the Democrat side should welcome this unless they are actually cheating. We know that’s against the law, but you get in front of a Democrat judge in a Democrat city with Democrat control and it’s okay.

 

“I think the Democrats are used to this from a Republican party that hasn’t had a backbone – you’re not going to see that this time around.”

 

He also claimed it was statistical impossible for Trump not to receive a single vote in certain counties where up to 123,000 ballots were all counted in Joe Biden’s favour.

 

“Does anyone believe that this is possible? Because it’s not, it’s a statistical impossibility. It’s happened not just once, it’s happened over and over again,” he said.

 

“Americans need to know that this is not a banana republic and right now very few people have faith that’s not the case.”

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

