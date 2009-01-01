Fight election battle to death, Donald Trump’s son charges father
Donald Trump, junior, son of the US president, has asked his
father to “fight to death” and “go to total war” to expose alleged election
cheating and fraud.
The president has alleged irregularities in the race
dominated by Joe Biden, his rival.
He had earlier demanded that vote counting should stop just
as he filed lawsuits to challenge his loss in different states.
According to Daily Mail, Trump’s son, who spoke at the
headquarters of Georgia Republican Party in Atlanta, accused Democrats of
flouting voting deadlines by continuing to accept ballots that were not
submitted on time.
He reportedly said the US is looking like a banana republic.
“I think the number one thing Donald Trump can do in this
election is fight each and every one of these battles to the death so that we get
full transparency in the process,” he said.
“And everyone on the Democrat side should welcome this
unless they are actually cheating. We know that’s against the law, but you get
in front of a Democrat judge in a Democrat city with Democrat control and it’s
okay.
“I think the Democrats are used to this from a Republican
party that hasn’t had a backbone – you’re not going to see that this time
around.”
He also claimed it was statistical impossible for Trump not
to receive a single vote in certain counties where up to 123,000 ballots were
all counted in Joe Biden’s favour.
“Does anyone believe that this is possible? Because it’s
not, it’s a statistical impossibility. It’s happened not just once, it’s
happened over and over again,” he said.
“Americans need to know that this is not a banana republic
and right now very few people have faith that’s not the case.”
