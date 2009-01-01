US election 2020 results: Zimbabwe mocks America as Russia issues warning over delays
As the world reacts to the delay in declaring the winner of
the presidential election in the United States, Zimbabwe has declared that it
has nothing to learn from America.
Speaking through Patrick Chinamasa, the ruling ZANU-PF
party’s spokesman, the country said, “We have nothing to learn about democracy
from former slave owners,” according to Al Jazeera.
Russia on its part, has also issued concerns over the
ongoing process in the world’s oldest democracy.
Kremlin Spokesman, Dimitry Peskov, said, “Any uncertainty in
the most powerful world economy, in one of the largest countries, has and could
potentially have negative consequences for global affairs.”
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, added,
“Obvious shortcomings of the American electoral system are evident … partly due
to the archaic nature of the relevant legislation and the lack of regulation in
a number of fundamental points.”
Speaking from the White House on Thursday, President Donald
Trump, who had on Wednesday said he has won the election, added, “We were
winning in all the key locations, by a lot actually, and then our numbers
started getting miraculously whittled away in secret and they wouldn’t allow
legally permissible observers.
“There’s been a lot of shenanigans and we can’t stand for
that in our country.”
However, Democratic Party presidential candidate, Joe Biden
declared his readiness to fight President Donald Trump in court.
The presidential hopeful also called for every vote to be
counted, in reaction to President Trump’s attempts to halt the counting of
ballots in key states through lawsuits
