US election: Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls Joe Biden ‘President-elect’ as Trump trails behind
- 22 hours 56 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States, US, House of
Representatives, has described the Democrat presidential candidate, Joe Biden
as “President-Elect.”
Pelosi disclosed this while addressing newsmen, on Friday,
SkyNews reports.
The Speaker said she looks forward to Biden becoming
president because he would unify the US.
According to Pelosi: “Joe Biden has the tremendous mandate
and pretty soon the hyphen would move from Vice President to President-Elect.
“It’s a happy day for our country because Joe Biden is a
unifier who is determined to bring people together.
“He respects all forms of views and like he has said I ran
as a Democrat but govern as a president to all who voted for me or not.
“I am officially
pleased with the news and outcome of the election and look forward his quality
leadership.”
Biden is currently leading the incumbent President, Donald
Trump as results of the ongoing presidential election continues to trickle in.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles