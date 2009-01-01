US election: Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls Joe Biden ‘President-elect’ as Trump trails behind

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States, US, House of Representatives, has described the Democrat presidential candidate, Joe Biden as “President-Elect.”

Pelosi disclosed this while addressing newsmen, on Friday, SkyNews reports.

The Speaker said she looks forward to Biden becoming president because he would unify the US.

According to Pelosi: “Joe Biden has the tremendous mandate and pretty soon the hyphen would move from Vice President to President-Elect.

“It’s a happy day for our country because Joe Biden is a unifier who is determined to bring people together.

“He respects all forms of views and like he has said I ran as a Democrat but govern as a president to all who voted for me or not.

“I am officially pleased with the news and outcome of the election and look forward his quality leadership.”

Biden is currently leading the incumbent President, Donald Trump as results of the ongoing presidential election continues to trickle in.

