US election: Senate majority leader, McConnell reveals what must happen

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 23 hours 24 minutes ago
US Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), on Friday declared only legal ballots must be counted.

He also said the court must be allowed to resolve disputes coming from the presidential election.

In a tweet, the Republican lawmaker echoed President Donald Trump’s refrain about not counting illegal ballots.

President Trump is alleging widespread election fraud in battleground states where Democrat Biden has won.

“Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted,” McConnell tweeted.

“Any illegally submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process.

“And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That’s how Americans’ votes decide the result.”

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
