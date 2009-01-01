Home | News | General | 6 Nollywood bachelors many people thought would get married in 2020

The Nigerian movie industry is no doubt filled with loads of talented people. These filmmakers and actors are not just good at their jobs, they are also pretty easy on the eyes.

This explains why these celebrities often get a lot of attention from their fans. For the ladies, many guys often crush on them or even dream of one day marrying these superstars.

Naturally, it is the same attention male movie stars get. A quick trip through their Instagram pages shows thousands of compliments in their comment sections. One can only imagine the DMs they receive every day.

While some may have broken hearts by getting married, there are still quite a number of them who have continued to serve fans with hot looks and charm which has got many people wondering how they're still single.

Below are six Nollywood bachelors who are yet to get snagged - officially:

1. Alex Ekubo

The talented actor and model leaves the ladies drooling so much, one can only imagine what it'll be like dating him.

Despite all the drama that came with the year 2020, it appeared to be a good one for Alex. Not only did he get a chieftaincy title, he got his mom a car and was subsequently gifted with a Range Rover.

However, the actor has made no mention of plans to settle down.

2, Bryan Okwara

Bryan is yet another eye-candy many people assume would have jumped the broom by now. The talented actor and former Mr Nigeria is still very much single and just like Ekubo, has not been linked with any lady publicly.

3, Jim Iyke

Popularly known as one of Nollywood's bad boys, Jim Iyke has remained what many people refer to as a lady killer. From his sense of style to his I'm-the-best-thing-since-sliced-bread personality, the talented actor has continued to keep the ladies in awe.

To many people, it is a surprise that the bad boy hasn't been taken already.

4, Frederick Leornard

The talented Nollywood actor is easily a 10 when it comes to ratings. His tall physique, well-groomed beards and high fashion sense displayed on his Instagram bio is enough to have any woman dreaming.

One can only wonder why he is yet to cop himself a lady love for life.

5, Nonso Diobi

Considered one of Nollywood's Romeos, Nonso's status as a single man continues to surprise many and leave others curious about what the delay truly is.

6, Mike Godson

He's got the looks, the charm, an impressive dress sense and a killer smile. The only thing missing is his Mrs Right and some fans hope he finds it in one of them.

In other news, BBNaija Double Wahala star Cynthia Nwadiora popularly called CeeC is one of the ex-housemates who have made a name for herself in the beauty industry.

Donned in beautiful outfits, the reality TV star always gives her fans and followers something to talk about whenever she shares new photos.

Legit.ng went through her page and gathered photos of all the times CeeC slayed in black outfits.

