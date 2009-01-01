Home | News | General | Anxiety as 6 cases of COVID-19 discovered in Lagos school

- Six people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Lagos

- The state health commissioner, Akin Abayomi, made this revelation on Friday

- Abayomi, however, assured that the situation is under control

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75,000 or N38,000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Lago state government has announced that six people in a secondary school have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

Akin Abayomi, the health commissioner, made this known on Friday, November 6, as the country faces the possibility of the second lockdown amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases.

The commissioner, speaking further, said the first COVID-19 case in the school was detected on Tuesday, November 3.

According to him, the school where the cases were discovered is located in the mainland axis of the Lagos state.

He added that a member of the school’s staff was confirmed positive, leading to contract tracing as more cases were detected.

COVID-19: Expect massive infections in 2 weeks - FG alerts Nigerians

Six people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lagos state. Credit; The Cable

Source: Twitter

“A member of the school’s staff was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on the 2nd of November. Contact tracing has revealed that a student and four contacts of the staff member are positive for COVID-19.

“The staff member fell ill for a few days and received first aid at the school clinic. She subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday 2nd of November at the Lagos State Biobank.”

Earlier, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 170 new cases of Covid-19 in the country, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 62,691.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Lagos state government has issued a strong warning to residents that the persistent disregard of the COVID-19 pandemic could bring about a second wave of the virus in the state.

COVID-19: Second lockdown in Lagos possible except this happens - Health commissioner issues warning

The authority, therefore, told residents to keep practising all set out measures against the outbreak to prevent Lagos from going into another lockdown as experienced months ago.

The warning was given through the commissioner for health on Tuesday, November 3, who said that the resurgence of coronavirus could set back the progress the state had made.

Lagos school prepares isolation centre for Covid-19 emergency | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...