David De Gea makes stunning and urgent update about himself and his girlfriend which all Man United fans should know

Man United goalkeeper David de Gea has announced that he and his girlfriend Edurne Garcia are expecting their first child.

De Gea took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans in a cute post which has since gained a lot of traction.

The Spaniard posted a photo of a baby's bottle alongside a pair of his personalised gloves and a mic in tribute to Edurne's singing career.

"#BabyIsComing" he captioned the photo complete with heart emojis.

De Gea's teammates Fred, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire were among hundreds of fans who commented on the post, sending their best wishes to the shotstopper and his partner.

Edurne also shared the exciting news with her more than 1.5 million followers, with the 34-year-old also confirming "baby is coming."

The two have been dating since 2010 when the pair went public about their relationship.

The couple have never revealed before if they have plans to marry but news on their first child together is enough prove their relationship is blossoming.

Meanwhile, De Gea's announcement came just hours after United's 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday night, November 4.

The Spain international was not part of the squad that lost the match, with Englishman Dean Henderson starting between the sticks.

He, however, is sure to return to the starting lineup on Saturday, November 7, when the Red Devils take on Everton in a crucial Premier League tie.

