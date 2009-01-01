Home | News | General | Grace to grass as Man City, Liverpool legend spotted training with 4th division side after being club-less for 5 months

- Mario Balotelli is now training with Italian lower League side Franciacorta

- The former Manchester City striker has been without a club since he left Brescia

- Balotelli won the Italian Serie A title and Champions League at Inter Milan

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has been spotted training with Italian fourth division side Franciacorta as his quest to get another club continues.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since he was asked to leave Serie A side Brescia in July this year after reportedly having issues with the club's chiefs.

And since then, the ex-Inter Milan star has been linked with a move to top clubs in Brazil and even a return to the Premier League, but nothing has been done on the move.

According to the latest report on Kickoff, Mario Balotelli has now started training in the fourth division with semi-professional outfit Franciacorta in a bid to maintain his fitness.

The club's directors are said to be close with Mario Balotelli which made them to give the Italain striker the chance to be using their stadium for training.

Balotelli started his professional football career at Lumezzane in 2006 and played for the first team twice before having an unsuccessful trial at Barcelona.

He later joined Inter Milan in 2007 and played 59 games scoring 20 goals for the Italian side winning three League titles and one Champions League.

Balotelli also played for Manchester City from 2010-2013 getting 54 games and scored 20 goals winning Premier League and FA Cup titles.

Mario Balotelli spotted training with 4th Italian division side Franciacorta. Photo by Stefano Nicoli

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Marco Materazzi came out to disclose that despite the fact that he is a very good friend of Italian striker Mario Balotelli, the player once received good beating from him.

It was gathered that the incident occurred during a Champions League semi-final involving Inter Milan and Barcelona where the Italian side defeated their visitors 3-1 at the San Siro.

Balotelli was just 19 at that time and he failed to impress having come off the bench late on and then after the game, he appeared to have insulted the club fans.

The teenager hurled the club shirt on the floor in a fit of petulance after the game which provoked uproar and his no-nonsense colleague Materazzi ensured the youngster learned his lesson.

