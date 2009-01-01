Home | News | General | Joe Biden replies Trump, reveals what Americans will do if president doesn't concede defeat

- Joe Biden has maintained that every vote will count

- The former vice president also stated that Americans will not be silenced or bullied

- Biden, who is leading the race to the US presidency, said he will not allow Donald Trump to "take our democracy away from us"

Former vice president Joe Biden has again maintained that he and his supporters will not be bullied or surrender to the threats coming from President Donald Trump's camp as tension mounts over the US presidential election.

Biden made this disclosure while reacting to Trump's misleading flatulence on the counting of the US election in a series of tweets on Thursday, November 5.

It would be recalled that Trump, while addressing his supporters in a mid-election address, had said he wanted "all voting to stop" while also accusing Biden of electoral fraud and alleged vote stealing.

Joe Biden has maintained that every vote will count.

Source: Getty Images

Biden, who is taking a fast and closer shot at the presidency with 264 electoral votes against Trump's 214, said he and his supporter will not be cowed into silence.

The former vice president also emphasised that no "one is going to take our democracy away from us," adding that all votes must count as he sued for patience from Americans.

"No one is going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever. America has come too far, fought too many battles, and endured too much to let that happen.

"The people will not be silenced, be bullied, or surrender. Every vote must be counted."

Earlier, Biden's camp described as "outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect" the threats by Donald Trump to use the Supreme Court to stop the counting of the ballots in the US election.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager, issued this rebuttal in a reaction on Wednesday, November 4.

She further expressed optimism that the former vice president still has a pathway to victory even if he loses Pennsylvania and Florida - two states already declared for Trump.

