Home | News | General | Justice For Esther Ita: Young girl gang raped and murdered by hoodlums in Akwa Ibom (Photos)

News reaching us is that of the quite tragic death of one Esther Ita Stephen, a young lady who was allegedly gang raped and murdered by suspected hoodlums at Nsukara Offot community in Uyo LGA of Akwa Ibom..

According to the reports, Esther who left secondary school in 2016, was ambushed, raped and killed by unknown assailants around Nwaniba road on Wednesday afternoon, October 28, 2020.

According to one of her friend, Edwin Edem, this is the third case of rape and murder going on in the community in the last six months.

It’s also been alleged that a lot of women and girls have been raped and murdered since crisis engulfed the community over power tussle between the village head and one Eyo Essien.

In his post, Edwin Edem described the late Esther as a young lady with a promising and bright future.

“I am pained by the happenings around in the last 24 hours my heart knows. No joy Esther Ita Stephen, beloved friend turned sister was raped and murdered yesterday in broad-day. I am pained because the killers of this young lady with a promising Bright future. Still dwells among us uncut.

I am pained because this numbers the third case of murder and countless numbers of rape ongoing within my community in the last six months and no one has been brought to book. Should we also let this fadeaway just like the former? We do not know who’s next. We seek #justiceforEsther,” he said.

Here’s more of her friends mourning her below,

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...