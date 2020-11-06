Home | News | General | “Someone is in love” – Bobrisky gushes as he reveals his two “boyfriends”

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, has fulfilled his promise to unveil his secret boyfriend to his fans..

The Snapchat sensation took to his verified Instagram page on Friday morning to announce that he would reveal the identity of his boyfriend if he gets 5000 yes in the comment section..

However, Bobrisky played a fast one on his fans as he shared the photos of two popular figures on social media and asked his followers to help him choose who to settle for.

He shared a photo of Nigerian actor, Kunle Remi and captioned it,

“My new friend @kunleremiofficial hoping we could have a serious relationship soon ????????????. Someone is in love ???? guys tell me, should i settle for him ?”.

Moments later, he shared a photo of musical artiste, Baddy Osha and wrote,

“You guys can pick for me. His own name is baddy @baddyoosha he is rich, fine and tall. It hard for me to pick. Should I settle with @baddyoosha? See his pink lips..omg so cute.”.

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...