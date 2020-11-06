Home | News | General | “Someone is in love” – Bobrisky gushes as he reveals his two “boyfriends”
Justice For Esther Ita: Young girl gang raped and murdered by hoodlums in Akwa Ibom (Photos)
CBN obtains order to freeze #EndSARS promoters’ accounts till January

“Someone is in love” – Bobrisky gushes as he reveals his two “boyfriends”



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 21 hours 11 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, has fulfilled his promise to unveil his secret boyfriend to his fans..

altalt

The Snapchat sensation took to his verified Instagram page on Friday morning to announce that he would reveal the identity of his boyfriend if he gets 5000 yes in the comment section..

altalt

However, Bobrisky played a fast one on his fans as he shared the photos of two popular figures on social media and asked his followers to help him choose who to settle for.

He shared a photo of Nigerian actor, Kunle Remi and captioned it,

“My new friend @kunleremiofficial hoping we could have a serious relationship soon ????????????. Someone is in love ???? guys tell me, should i settle for him ?”.

altalt

Moments later, he shared a photo of musical artiste, Baddy Osha and wrote,

“You guys can pick for me. His own name is baddy @baddyoosha he is rich, fine and tall. It hard for me to pick. Should I settle with @baddyoosha? See his pink lips..omg so cute.”.

altalt
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 129