Salgaa Lodge: A woman dies inside a lodging after an "oversized" man crushed her womanhood
Salgaa Lodge: A woman dies inside a lodging after an “oversized” man crushed her womanhood



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22 hours 52 minutes ago
A woman in her early twenties found dead in lodging. The lodging attendant notified the Police officers and residents on Friday morning at Salgaa lodging.


The occurrence has puzzled the residents and flocked in to witness the incident.

Although it not clear what happened during the night, the girl’s male partner escaped before Friday morning.

The duo reportedly checked into the room on Thursday night.

Several photos from the crime scene show a blood-stained wall although there have been no reports of a commotion so far.

Molo Ward MCA Rachel Maru who raced to the scene confirmed the incident and asked police to ensure the culprit arrested and arraigned in court.

At the same time, she asked Kenyans to seek alternative conflict resolution methods instead of taking matters into their own hands.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

