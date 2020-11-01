Home | News | General | US speaker Pelosi calls Biden ‘president-elect’
Okonjo-Iweala: WTO postpones meeting to pick new WTO DG
US Election: Trump Says He Will Not Concede Defeat (Video)

US speaker Pelosi calls Biden ‘president-elect’



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22 hours 54 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, on Friday called Joe Biden the “president-elect” of the United States after he pulled ahead in key election results..

altalt

“President-Elect Biden has a strong mandate to lead,” Pelosi told reporters after Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the potentially decisive state of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania would be enough to put Biden past the magic number of 270 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College, which determines the presidency.

AFP

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 129