US speaker Pelosi calls Biden ‘president-elect’
- 22 hours 54 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, on Friday called Joe Biden the “president-elect” of the United States after he pulled ahead in key election results..
“President-Elect Biden has a strong mandate to lead,” Pelosi told reporters after Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the potentially decisive state of Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania would be enough to put Biden past the magic number of 270 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College, which determines the presidency.
AFP
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles