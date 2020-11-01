Home | News | General | US Election: Trump Says He Will Not Concede Defeat (Video)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Donald Trump still remains defiant that he will hold on to power even if he’s defeated as vote counting indicates Democratic Party rival Joe Biden is the clear winner of the election.
Trump’s aides, including his chief of staff Mark Meadows are allegedly feeding him with lies which are not reflecting on the reality on the ground as far the results trickling in are concerned..

altalt

Trump’s allies have grown concerned that someone is going to have to reckon with the President that his time in office is potentially coming to an end, though they have not decided who should be the one to do it. There has been talks of potentially Jared Kushner or Ivanka Trump doing so, sources said.

Watch the latest update in the video below;

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General


Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

