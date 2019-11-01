Home | News | General | Newspaper Analysis: No more foreign medical trips for Buhari, Nigerian Senate warns (VIDEO)
NORTHERN GOVS POSITION ON SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP, ENDSARS PROTEST: Their thinking not our thinking —Ayo Adebanjo
Newspaper Analysis: No more foreign medical trips for Buhari, Nigerian Senate warns (VIDEO)
- 12 hours 15 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Kindly Share This Story:
[embedded content]
Major Stories for Analysis.
1.3billion proposed for state house clinic, 1.3 billion not enough Federal govt says.
On EndSARS, Buhari says federal govt is fishing out rogue elements in police plus other interesting news for analysis.
Vanguard News
Kindly Share This Story:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 129