Court dissolves marriage over husband’s refusal to get a job

Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Friday dissolved a 12-year-old marriage between Itunun Osin and estranged husband, Kehinde over his refusal to get a job and cater for his children

In a petition, Osin, a hairdresser prayed the court for a divorce on grounds that Kehinde was a lazy and irresponsible husband.

Delivering judgment, Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court held that the marriage between Osin and Kehinde was dissolved because they failed they give peace a chance.

Odunade awarded custody of the two children to Osin and ordered Kehinde to pay N10,000 as monthly allowance.

The arbitrator also ordered Kehinde to pay N20,000 as compensation for damaging Osin’s phone.

Earlier in the petition, Osin alleged that Kehinde was lazy. ”He refused to get a job. I got him a loan from a micro-finance bank to start a business but he squandered the money and refused to help me pay the debt.

“My lord, Kehinde beats me. He maliciously destroyed the new expensive mobile phone I bought before I abandoned his home in November 2019,” Itunun said.

The respondent consented to the suit and gave reasons for his actions. Kehinde, a commercial motorcyclist, however, argued that his wife was a bad example of a woman.

”She is adulterous. I destroyed her mobile phone because she calls her lovers in my presence,” he said.

