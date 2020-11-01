BBNaija Star, Cee C Cries Out After Ignoring A Fine Man That Was Checking Her Out (Video)
BBNaija star, Cee C is tired of being single as she has let out a cry over rejecting an advance from a man who wanted to have a chat with her.
Cee-C took to social media to express her regret in not playing along to the approach of the man she had an encounter with..
In her own words: “Please if you just saw me now and you’re wearing a black senotor attire, full beards, you eyed me and checked me out. Please i’m waiting for you downstairs, i’m very sorry for ignoring your advances, forgive me.”
