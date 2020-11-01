Home | News | General | BBNaija Star, Cee C Cries Out After Ignoring A Fine Man That Was Checking Her Out (Video)
Ali Kwara is dead, President Buhari reacts
BREAKING: Trump’s chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19

BBNaija Star, Cee C Cries Out After Ignoring A Fine Man That Was Checking Her Out (Video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

BBNaija star, Cee C is tired of being single as she has let out a cry over rejecting an advance from a man who wanted to have a chat with her.

Cee-C took to social media to express her regret in not playing along to the approach of the man she had an encounter with..

altalt

In her own words: “Please if you just saw me now and you’re wearing a black senotor attire, full beards, you eyed me and checked me out. Please i’m waiting for you downstairs, i’m very sorry for ignoring your advances, forgive me.”

Watch Video Below:

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 129