Home | News | General | BREAKING: Trump’s chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for Covid-19, CNN reported late Friday, citing two White House officials..

Meadows, 61, had told people he had coronavirus after the election, the report said, adding that it was unclear when he first tested positive.

AFP

