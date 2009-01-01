Home | News | General | No going back as Manchester United chase 1 tactical manager as possible replacement for Solskjaer

- Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly on the radar of Manchester United

- The RB Leipzig coach is being considered as a formidable replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

- United manager Solskjaer is under fire and could be kicked-out of the club soon

Julian Nagelsman led RB Leipzig to a 5-0 loss to the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer inspired Manchester United in October, but the Red Devils are reportedly interested in the German coach.

It was gathered that the Premier League club is considering the manager as a replacement for embattled Solskjaer who is under pressure to produce results.

Manchester United have failed to impress in recent times losing three of their last four home games, including a stunning 1-0 defeat in the hands of Arsenal.

The Red Devils were also stunned 2-1 in the Champions League as they lost to Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir in a very embarrassing manner with many blasting the defense tactics.

According to SunSport, Manchester United are yet to officially contact any potential manager at this point, but ESPN are claiming that they are considering Nagelsmann.

The German manager was poached by RB Leipzig in 2019 on a four-year deal and took them to the Champions League semi-finals last season, beating Tottenham and Atletico Madrid before falling to Paris Saint-Germain.

Source: Getty Images

He is also a good coach and he could be taking charge at the Old Trafford club soon.

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers should become Manchester United new manager if Ole Gunnar is relieved of his duties, former Red Devils' star Alan Brazil claims.

Patience is running out for Solskjaer following his side's current form on the domestic and continental scene.

United's loss to Arsenal in the Premier League saw them slip further down to 15th on the table as they continue to search for their first win at the Theatre of Dreams this season.

Several reports are claiming that United are in touch with Mauricio Pochettino's representative as a possible replacement for Solskjaer but Alan Brazil says Brendan Rodgers is the best for the job.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jose Mourinho believes he still has the sparks that made the world to recognize him as the 'Special One'.

The Portuguese gaffer has won the Europa League and Champions League with FC Porto as well as Man United. His second season at Inter Milan saw him clinch the elite competition for the Nerazzurri who have waited for over 30 years.

Mourinho's spell at Chelsea saw him dethrone United's dominance in the Premier League to win the trophy on three occasions within two stints at Stamford Bridge.

