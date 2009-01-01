Home | News | General | Celebration as Tope Alabi's first daughter graduates with second class upper in music (photo)

- Singer Tope Alabi took to social media to celebrate her first daughter Ayomiku

- Ayomiku recently graduated with a second class upper division from the music department at Bowen University

- Fans of Tope have congratulated her daughter on the huge achievement

Congratulations are in order for gospel singer Tope Alabi's daughter Ayomiku as she graduates from Bowen university.

The young lady graduated with a second class upper division from the music department and convocated with her pairs on Saturday, November 7.

Ayomiku excitedly took to her official Instagram page to share the news with her friends and followers.

In the mood of celebration, she shared a photo of herself dressed in her graduation gown. Congratulating herself, she stated that she has now become a graduate.

Singer Tope Alabi's first daughter graduates from the university. Photo: Instagram/@the_ayomikualabi

Source: Instagram

While celebrating her latest achievement, the singer's daughter noted that God is unlimited and there is nothing that the creator cannot do.

Tope Alabi also took to her own Instagram page to celebrate with her daughter.

Appreciating God for her daughter's academics, the singer congratulated Ayomiku on her graduation. She went on to shower prayers on her baby girl.

She said:

"Congratulations to my daughter @the_ayomikualabi_ on your graduation at Bowen University today. You will fulfill your destiny in Jesus' precious name. God bless you, my dear girl."

As expected, the singer's followers took to her comment section to celebrate with her daughter.

Read some comments below:

omije_ojumi:

"Congratulations My girl. Weldon Ma."

i_am_shai:

"Congratulations sweets."

benitaokojie:

"Congrats dear and congrats to you mama. Greater exploits in Jesus Name."

id4god:

"Congratulations @tope_alabi_ she will continue to be a source of Joy for u & the family."

apostleolatundej:

"Congratulations to your daughter. She will continue to be a source of joy and inspiration to you and yours in Jesus Christ name. Glory to God forever for His Faithfulness."

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tope Alabi reacted in a funny way to her daughter’s influencer challenge.

Ayomikun who appeared to be in her parent’s bedroom filmed her mother’s reaction while she made bogus claims about herself as she pretended to be an influencer.

The young lady claimed to wake up each day by 4am and that she used to run a long-distance every day to keep herself in shape. Her mother who was quiet initially laughed and said that her daughter was lying and that it is not Christianly.

