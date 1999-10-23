Home | News | General | Belle Delphine biography: Age, net worth, legal issues, career

Belle Delphine is a cosplay model known for her detailed cosplay and makeup. She went viral after selling her 'Gamer Girl Bath Water' online and has since been in various scandals, which resulted in her Instagram account being banned. Who is Belle Delphine behind the popularity?

Delphine in one of her cosplays. Photo: kittybelledelphine

Source: Instagram

The cosplayer and baby doll model rose to fame by posting fairy and kitten costume photos on her Instagram account, which amassed over 4 million followers before it was shut down in July 2019. She was known for often incorporating her fans' names into her photo work.

Here is all you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Real name: Mary-Belle Kirschner

Mary-Belle Kirschner Nicknames: Bunny Delphine, Gamer Girl, Kitty Belle

Bunny Delphine, Gamer Girl, Kitty Belle Date of birth: October 23, 1999

October 23, 1999 Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Belle Delphine age: 21 years old (as of 2020)

21 years old (as of 2020) Birth sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Height: 5 feet 6 inches (168cm)

5 feet 6 inches (168cm) Hair colour: Brown (wears wigs of various colours)

Brown (wears wigs of various colours) Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Profession: Cosplayer, model, and internet personality

Megan Thee Stallion bio: Interesting facts about her age, height, net worth, boyfriend

How old is Belle Delphine?

She was born on 23rd October 1999. This means that Belle Delphine age is 21 years (as of 2020).

Delphine in a green wig. Photo: kittybelledelphine

Source: Instagram

Belle Delphine's background

Her real name is Mary-Belle Kirschner, and she is from South Africa. As a child, she moved to Lymington in the United Kingdom and went to the Priestlands school. However, her real interests lay elsewhere, and she eventually dropped out at the age of fourteen.

She began working at a coffee shop, and later, she was employed at a restaurant as a waitress. She also cleaned dishes in a kitchen for six months.

After she turned 16, she distributed babysitting leaflets to her neighbours. As a nanny, she has worked for several families in her area.

How did she become famous?

When Delphine was 14 years old, she began posting photographs of her cosplay on her Facebook page. After she turned the follower option on, the page grew rapidly.

Who is Amberlynn Reid and why is she so popular on YouTube?

Over the course of the subsequent 2-3 years, she had accumulated over 100,000 followers. During this period, her followers were predominantly girls.

A few years later, she purchased a campervan and spent a month traveling around France. When she finally returned, she did not know what to do with her life.

She knew that she did not want to have a conventional career, but she also felt completely lost at the time. She eventually decided to pursue a career as a social media personality.

Belle poses cheekily for a photo. Photo: kittybelledelphine

Source: Instagram

She did not own a proper phone until she was 18 years old and had to purchase one to use Instagram. The oldest selfie on her Instagram was uploaded on March 28, 2015. Between March and July 2015, she regularly posted content on Instagram.

In 2018, she began to post cosplay-related content on her Instagram account with the portrayal of characters such as Disney princesses, Harley Quinn, D.Va (of the video game Overwatch), and Princess Zelda (from The Legend of Zelda video game series) in the manga style.

Everything you need to know about the gorgeous model and YouTuber Erika Costell

Her content has frequent use of Ahegao. Ahegao is the term used to describe an expression often drawn on to faces in h*ntai (Japanese animated p*rn). It's recognizable in characters drawn with their eyes rolled back and their tongues sticking out and is used to denote extreme pleasure, usually in women.

In 2018, Belle launched a Patreon which offers patrons access to regular, exclusive, and raunchy content, including access to her premium Snapchat, for prices ranging from $5 (£3.82) to $2,500 (£1911.06) a month.

A website noted that a fan spent $2,500 in exchange for a personal Skype conversation with Belle.

What happened to Belle Delphine on Instagram?

Her Instagram account gained huge popularity, and by November 2018, she had more than 4.2M followers. On July 19, 2019, it was reported that her Instagram account was banned after a few people ran a reporting campaign against her.

Courtney Thorne-Smith bio: Amazing facts about the Melrose Place star

Later, an Instagram spokesperson said that her Instagram account was shut down because it violated the community guidelines.

YouTube channel

Belle Delphine hot created her YouTube channel on July 30, 2016, and she has posted only six videos to date. Despite this, the channel has grown exponentially since its inception.

On 4 November 2019, she uploaded her fourth video and took a break from the internet.

In June 2020, Belle announced her return to the internet by uploading a YouTube music video, 'I'M BACK,' which is a parody of the song "Gooba" by American rapper 6ix9ine.

The video also served as a promo for her newly launched Instagram, TikTok, and OnlyFans accounts.

Po*nhub account

In June 2019, Belle posted on Instagram and pledged to open a Po*nhub account if her post reached 1M likes. Within a short time, her post reached 1.8M views, and she fulfilled her promise.

Exciting details about Noah Centineo's girlfriend Alexis Ren

She uploaded 12 videos on Po*nhub, which turned out to be clickbait - they had misleading titles and thumbnails. After this, she faced huge criticism from her fans.

One of the videos, PEWDIEPIE goes all the way INSIDE Belle Delphine, in which she was seen eating a picture of PewDiePie (a famous YouTuber), gained huge attention from the public and also PewDiePie.

In December 2019, Po*nhub released their annual statistics reports, in which Delphine was included as Po*nhub's most-searched celebrities in 2019.

GamerGirl Bath Water

On July 1, 2019, Belle launched her online store with her product, "GamerGirl Bath Water." The product was sold as the remains of her bathwater and was priced at $30 (£24).

On the subject of why she sold that particular product, she told Metro.co.uk:

'So, there is a joke in the community among gamers where they will comment on a post saying, "let me drink your bathwater." 'And although it's a joke I just kind of found the idea of turning it into a reality and actually letting people own my bath water funny.'

Lucy Pinder: Her biography and top facts about the English model

Belle added a note upon selling her product, initially. Her note read:

This water is not for drinking and should only be used for sentimental purposes.

The bathwater's first batch was sold out in 3 days and became a huge commercial success.

In July 2019, after she sold her bathwater, several rumors began spreading on the internet. A website identical to Delphine's claimed to sell her urine for $10,000.

Another website claimed that there was no human DNA in her bathwater. Also, a Twitter user asserted that her bathwater was causing a herpes outbreak. Later, she cleared her stance and addressed all rumors to be false.

Other ventures

Belle was director of three companies: Innovative Artists, Plain Jane Investments, and Belle Store, which were incorporated between October 2018 and July 2019.

Innovative Artists and Plain Jane Investments were also linked to a person named Joshua John Gray.

Belle Delphine arrested

All the amazing facts about the beautiful Rose Leslie

After disappearing from social media in August 2019, she reappeared on Twitter in October 2019 and claimed that she had been arrested because she had spray painted the car of someone who had stolen her hamster.

Belle explained on Twitter:

I stg this girl came to my party and stole my hamster. I have no idea why, or who tf does that? I spray painted the fucc out of her car and got arrested, at least I got my hamster back. b**ch

Is Belle Delphine still active 2020?

In June 2020, she announced her return to social media with a parody of 6IX9INE's "Gooba" music video on her YouTube channel.

Belle Delphine net worth

According to Distractify, the model has a net worth guesstimated between $300,000 and $500,000.

She makes some of her money from her Patreon subscribers, and she has packages that range from $1 per month to $25 per month. She has more than 1,200 patrons, and she posts explicit content on the page.

All the interesting facts about the gorgeous Charlize Theron

She also makes an income from her OnlyFans account, which costs $35 per month. Belle also sells and promotes merchandise on her Instagram page, including her lucrative bathwater.

Dating history

The social media influencer has been linked to Josh Gray, but she has denied being in a relationship with him. She previously dated Goran Vigurs.

Belle Delphine without makeup

In April 2019, the model posted a rare photo of her face without makeup.

Belle Delphine without makeup. Photo: Belle Delphine

Source: Twitter

Although controversial, Belle Delphine has managed to increase her popularity with her stunts. Judging from her net worth, whatever she does is working out for her.

READ ALSO: SSSniperWolf biography: age, height, real name, boyfriend, house

Legit.ng took a look into the life of SSSniperWolf, an English-American YouTuber. The enormously popular YouTube gamer specializes in Call of Duty gameplay videos as well as reaction videos and anime and video game character cosplays.

Tawny Kitaen: find out top facts about the amazing model and actress

The celebrity is a popular YouTube vlogger and video game streamer who started playing video games when she was only six years old. Today, SSSniperWolf is one of the most popular and highest-paid YouTube stars in the world.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...