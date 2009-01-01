Home | News | General | Do not wrongfully claim office of the president - Trump sends strong warning to Biden

- As counting of votes in Tuesday’s election continues, President Trump has threatened to take legal action

- Trump's challenger, Joe Biden, has not claimed victory but he has expressed optimism that he will be the next president of the US

- The US president who is seeking reelection is not happy with the elections not being in his favour and has been very vocal about it

In his latest effort to discredit the United States election, President Donald Trump has warned his rival, Joe Biden, not to claim victory wrongfully.

The US president, in a tweet on Friday, November 6, announced that legal proceedings have now begun.

This was after mail-in ballot counts pushed Biden, a former vice president, into the lead in Pennsylvania.

According to the president, he had big leads in these states on the night of election, only to see this "miraculously disappear" with each passing day.

Joe Biden replies Trump, reveals what Americans will do if president doesn't concede defeat

Trump has warned Biden not to claim victory in the US election.

Source: Instagram

Trump's message on Twitter read:

Trump has been screaming "election fraud" since the counting of votes began and Biden took the lead.

His unverified allegations even led to Twitter flagging some of his tweets as misinformation and also restricting his followers from liking, commenting on and retweeting it.

The US president, while addressing his supporters in a mid-election address, had said he wanted "all voting to stop" while also accusing Biden of electoral fraud and alleged vote stealing.

As tension mounts over the US presidential election, Biden has maintained that he and his supporters will not be bullied or surrender to the threats coming from President Trump's camp.

The former vice president also emphasised that no "one is going to take our democracy away from us," adding that all votes must count as he sued for patience from Americans.

Inside sources have disclosed that Trump is unwilling to concede defeat even if Biden is declared the winner of the presidential election.

US election: There would be total war - Donald Trump Jr reacts as Biden nears presidential victory

In reaction to this, Biden's campaign in a statement on Friday, November 6, warned that Trump could be escorted from the White House by the US government if he tries to undermine the democratic process.

