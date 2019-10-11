Home | News | General | Jeff Goldblum biography: Age, height, wife, kids, net worth

Jeff Goldblum (born October 22, 1952) is an American actor, voice artist, director, producer, writer, and musician. The actor played Dr. Ian Malcolm in the 1993 film Jurassic Park and its sequels The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). Other notable films that he has appeared in include The Fly (1986), Independence Day (1996), Igby Goes Down (2002), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), and Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Aside from his work in film, Jeff has had an extensive career in television and theater.

Jeff attends Tiffany & Co. launch of the new Tiffany Men's Collections at Hollywood Athletic Club on October 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Get to know all the details about the actor's life - right from his birth, family to details about his career, wife, and children.

Profile summary

Full name: Jeffrey Lynn Goldblum

Jeffrey Lynn Goldblum Date of birth: October 22, 1952

October 22, 1952 Age: 68 (as of 2020)

68 (as of 2020) Birthplace: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Education: Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon University Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Jeff Goldblum height: 6' 4½" (1.95 m)

6' 4½" (1.95 m) Profession: Actor, Producer, Director, Musician

How old is Jeff Goldblum?

Jeffrey was born on October 22, 1952, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As of 2020, Jeff Goldblum age is 68 years.

Family

The actor is one of the four children of Shirley (Temeles), a radio broadcaster who also ran an appliances firm, and Harold L. Goldblum, a doctor. His father was of Russian Jewish descent, and his mother was of Austrian Jewish ancestry.

Jeff guest-hosts The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, December 12, 2019. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Education

Young Jeff Goldblum attended and graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

After high school, he studied acting at New York City's Neighborhood Playhouse and the Carnegie Mellon University summer drama program.

Jeff is rumored to have studied piano with a Pittsburgh jazz pianist by the name of Frank Cunimondo.

Career

Jeff knew from a young age that he wanted to pursue acting, but he initially kept his passion a secret from his family and friends.

During his adolescence, he had the chance to take up drama during summer sessions at Carnegie Mellon University. At the age of 17, he made his way to New York City, subsequently studying under the guidance of legendary acting coach Sanford Meisner at New York City's prestigious Neighborhood Playhouse before embarking on a big-screen career.

The actor performed in stage productions before making his way to film, garnering small parts in 1970s productions like Death Wish (1974), California Split (1974), Nashville (1975), and Annie Hall (1977).

Possessing his own unique style of delivery, Goldblum made an impression on moviegoers with little more than a single line in Woody Allen's Annie Hall (1977), when he fretted about having forgotten his mantra.

Jeff attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

He was also featured in big-screen projects like Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) and Threshold (1981), and on TV, like in the movie The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (in which he played Ichabod Crane) and the detective TV series Tenspeed and Brown Shoe, both from 1980.

He later co-starred as a seedy journalist in the acclaimed 1983 drama The Big Chill with Glenn Close, William Hurt, and Meg Tilly.

Goldblum was the rather unlikely star of some of the biggest blockbusters of the 1990s: Steven Spielberg's dinosaur adventure Jurassic Park (1993) and its sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), as well as the alien invasion film Independence Day (1996). These films saw the actor playing the type of intellectual characters he has become associated with.

His more recent big-budget film work includes 2017's Thor: Ragnorak and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Jeff Goldblum movies and TV shows

The Price of Admission (pre-production)

They Shot the Piano Player (pre-production)

2022 - Jurassic World: Dominion (filming) - Ian Malcolm

2021 - What If...? (TV Series) (filming) - Grandmaster

2021 - The Boss Baby: Family Business (post-production) - Dr. Armstrong (voice)

2019 - Happy! - God

2019 - Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10

2019 - Jenny Lewis: Red Bull & Hennessy - as himself

2018 - The Mountain - Dr. Wallace Fiennes

2018 - Hotel Artemis - Niagara

2018 - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Ian Malcolm

2018 - Team Darryl - Grandmaster

2018 - Isle of Dogs - Duke (voice)

2012-2018 - Portlandia - Derek / Vocal Coach / ...

2017 - Thor: Ragnarok - Grandmaster

2016-2017 - Conan - Dr. Leonard Meshbesher / Himself (segment "Young Han Solo Audition")

2017 - Tour de Pha*macy - Marty Hass

Jeff seen signing for fans at BBC Radio 2 on November 01, 2019 in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

2017 - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Grandmaster

2017 - Miyubi - The Creator

2016 - Independence Day: Resurgence - David Levinson

2016 - Resurgence: Its Early Albuquerque - David Levinson

2016 - United World News Special: The War of 1996, a Special Report - David Levinson

2016 - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - Dr. Dave

2015 - Inside Amy Schumer - Jury Foreman

2015 - Mortdecai - Krampf

2014 - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - Detective Zach Nichols

2014 - Monkey Love - Roger

2014 - The Grand Budapest Hotel - Deputy Kovacs

2013 - Le Week-end - Morgan

2012 - Susan 313 - Benny Burnet

2011-2012 - The League - Rupert Ruxin

2012 - Adventures in Zambezia - Ajax (voice)

2012 - Glee - Hiram Berry

2012 - Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie - Chef Goldblum

2011 - Allen Gregory - Perry Van Moon

2011 - NTSF:SD:SUV - Gunnar Geirhart

2010 - Morning Glory - Jerry Barnes

2010 - The Switch - Leonard

2009-2010 - Law & Order: Criminal Intent - Zack Nichols

2008 - Adam Resurrected - Adam Stein

2007 - Raines - Michael Raines

2006 - Man of the Year - Stewart

2006 - Fay Grim - Agent Fulbright

2006 - Mini's First Time - Mike Rudell

2003-2005 - Crank Yankers - Professor Fermstein

2005 - Will & Grace - Scott Woolley

2004 - Tom Goes to the Mayor - Bill Joel

2004 - The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou - Alistair Hennessey

2003 - Spinning Boris - George Gorton

2003 - Dallas 362 - Bob

2003 - Friends - Leonard Hayes

2003 - War Stories - Ben Dansmore

Goldblum is seen 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on November 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

2002 - Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe - White Rabbit (voice)

2002 - Igby Goes Down - D.H.

2002 - King of the Hill - Dr. Vayzosa

2002 - Run Ronnie Run - as himself

2001 - Cats & Dogs - Professor Brody

2001 - Perfume - Jamie

2000 - One of the Hollywood Ten - Herbert Biberman

2000 - Chain of Fools - Avnet

2000 - Auggie Rose - John Nolan

1999 - Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist - as himself

1998 - The Prince of Egypt - Aaron (voice)

1998 - Mr. Show with Bob and David - Civil War Narrator

1998 - Welcome to Hollywood - as himself

1998 - Holy Man - Ricky

1995-1998 - The Larry Sanders Show - as himself

1997 - The Lost World: Jurassic Park - Ian Malcolm

1996 - Mad Dog Time - Mickey Holliday

1996 - Independence Day - David Levinson

1996 - The Great White Hype - Mitchell Kane

1996 - The Simpsons - MacArthur Parker

1995 - Powder - Donald Ripley

1995 - Nine Months - Sean Fletcher

1995 - Hideaway - Hatch

1994 - The Stand - Radio Announcer

1993 - Nova - Narrator

1993 - Lush Life - Al Gorky

1993 - Jurassic Park - Malcolm

1992 - Shooting Elizabeth - Howard Pigeon

1992 - Deep Cover - David Jason

1992 - The Player - as himself

1992 - Fathers & Sons - Max

Emilie Livingston and Jeff attend the American Vanity Skincare Launch Party at Sunset Tower on March 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for American Vanity

Source: Getty Images

1991 - The Favour, the Watch and the Very Big Fish - Pianist

1990-1991 - Captain Planet and the Planeteers - Verminous Skumm

1990 - Framed - Wiley

1990 - Mister Frost - Mr. Frost

1990 - Sesame Street - Minneapolis

1989 - Twisted Obsession - Daniel Gillis

1989 - The Tall Guy - Dexter King

1988 - Earth Girls Are Easy - Mac

1988 - Vibes - Nick Deezy

1987 - Horizon - Jim Watson

1987 - Beyond Therapy - Bruce

1986 - The Fly - Seth Brundle

1986 - The Ray Bradbury Theater - Cogswell

1985 - Transylvania 6-5000 - Jack Harrison

1985 - Silverado - Slick

1985 - Into the Night - Ed Okin

1985 - Faerie Tale Theatre - Buck Wolf

1984 - The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension - New Jersey

1984 - Ernie Kovacs: Between the Laughter - Ernie Kovacs

1984 - American Playhouse

1984 - The New Show - Various Characters

1983 - The Right Stuff - Recruiter

1983 - The Big Chill - Michael

1982 - The Devlin Connection - Alexis Papageorgio

1982 - Rehearsal for Murder - Leo Gibbs

1982 - Laverne & Shirley - Jeffrey

1981 - Threshold - Dr. Aldo Gehring

1980 - The Legend of Sleepy Hollow - Ichabod Crane

1980 - Tenspeed and Brown Shoe - Lionel Whitney

1978 - Invasion of the Body Snatchers - Jack Bellicec

1978 - Thank God It's Friday - Tony

1978 - Remember My Name - Mr. Nudd

1977 - Annie Hall - Lacey Party Guest

1977 - Between the Lines - Max Arloft

1977 - Starsky and Hutch - Harry Markham

1977 - The Sentinel - Jack

1976 - The Blue Knight - Daggett

1976 - Special Delivery - Snake

1976 St. Ives - Hood #3

1976 - Next Stop, Greenwich Village - Clyde Baxter

1975 - Columbo - Protester

1975 - Nashville - Tricycle Man

1974 - California Split - Lloyd Harris

1974 - Death Wish - Freak #1

Personal life: who is Jeff Goldblum wife?

Is Jeff Goldblum married? Yes, he is. Jeff married Canadian-born Emilie Livingston, 30 years his junior, on 8 November 2014 at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles. Jeff Goldblum spouse Emilie is an Olympic rhythmic gymnast.

Jeff was previously married to fellow Silverado co-star Patricia Gaul (4 July 1980 - 1985), as well as his The Fly co-star Geena Davis (1 November 1987 - 1991).

He was also engaged to Laura Dern from 1995 to 1997.

Jeff Goldblum children

Jeff and Emilie have two sons. The firstborn among Jeff Goldblum kids is Charlie Ocean Goldblum, born on July 4, 2015. The second-born, River Joe Goldblum, was born on April 7, 2017.

Goldblum with wife, Emilie Livingston and their children, River Joe and Charlie Ocean. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Is Jeff Goldblum gay?

The actor has played many fictional dads on TV, including Rachel Berry's Jewish gay dad on the TV show Glee. This has made many people question the actor's s*xuality. However, the actor has only dated women in the past.

How much is Jeff Goldblum worth?

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Jeff Goldblum net worth is $40 Million as of 2020. Here is a breakdown of what the actor earned for his role in some of his most popular movies:

Mortdecai (2015) - $4,750,000

(2015) - $4,750,000 Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) - $15,000,000

(2016) - $15,000,000 Thor: Ragnarok (2017) - $7,500,000

(2017) - $7,500,000 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) - $18,000,000

(2018) - $18,000,000 Hotel Artemis (2018) - $3,000,000

How tall is Jeff Goldblum?

His IMDb page states that he is 6' 4½" (1.95 m) tall.

Jeff Goldblum tattoo

The actor does not have any tattoos on his body. However, he has jokingly critiqued tattoos that people have got of him. He also once gave a fan a tattoo in an episode of his Disney+ show The World According To Jeff Goldblum.

Jeff Goldblum is a highly talented entertainer who can move masses with not only his acting skills, but with his musical talent as well.

