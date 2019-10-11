Jeff Goldblum biography: Age, height, wife, kids, net worth
Jeff Goldblum (born October 22, 1952) is an American actor, voice artist, director, producer, writer, and musician. The actor played Dr. Ian Malcolm in the 1993 film Jurassic Park and its sequels The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). Other notable films that he has appeared in include The Fly (1986), Independence Day (1996), Igby Goes Down (2002), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), and Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Aside from his work in film, Jeff has had an extensive career in television and theater.
Jeff attends Tiffany & Co. launch of the new Tiffany Men's Collections at Hollywood Athletic Club on October 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Get to know all the details about the actor's life - right from his birth, family to details about his career, wife, and children.
Profile summary
- Full name: Jeffrey Lynn Goldblum
- Date of birth: October 22, 1952
- Age: 68 (as of 2020)
- Birthplace: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Education: Carnegie Mellon University
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Jeff Goldblum height: 6' 4½" (1.95 m)
- Profession: Actor, Producer, Director, Musician
How old is Jeff Goldblum?
Jeffrey was born on October 22, 1952, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As of 2020, Jeff Goldblum age is 68 years.
Family
The actor is one of the four children of Shirley (Temeles), a radio broadcaster who also ran an appliances firm, and Harold L. Goldblum, a doctor. His father was of Russian Jewish descent, and his mother was of Austrian Jewish ancestry.
Jeff guest-hosts The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Education
Young Jeff Goldblum attended and graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
After high school, he studied acting at New York City's Neighborhood Playhouse and the Carnegie Mellon University summer drama program.
Jeff is rumored to have studied piano with a Pittsburgh jazz pianist by the name of Frank Cunimondo.
Career
Jeff knew from a young age that he wanted to pursue acting, but he initially kept his passion a secret from his family and friends.
During his adolescence, he had the chance to take up drama during summer sessions at Carnegie Mellon University. At the age of 17, he made his way to New York City, subsequently studying under the guidance of legendary acting coach Sanford Meisner at New York City's prestigious Neighborhood Playhouse before embarking on a big-screen career.
The actor performed in stage productions before making his way to film, garnering small parts in 1970s productions like Death Wish (1974), California Split (1974), Nashville (1975), and Annie Hall (1977).
Possessing his own unique style of delivery, Goldblum made an impression on moviegoers with little more than a single line in Woody Allen's Annie Hall (1977), when he fretted about having forgotten his mantra.
Jeff attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
He was also featured in big-screen projects like Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) and Threshold (1981), and on TV, like in the movie The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (in which he played Ichabod Crane) and the detective TV series Tenspeed and Brown Shoe, both from 1980.
He later co-starred as a seedy journalist in the acclaimed 1983 drama The Big Chill with Glenn Close, William Hurt, and Meg Tilly.
Goldblum was the rather unlikely star of some of the biggest blockbusters of the 1990s: Steven Spielberg's dinosaur adventure Jurassic Park (1993) and its sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), as well as the alien invasion film Independence Day (1996). These films saw the actor playing the type of intellectual characters he has become associated with.
His more recent big-budget film work includes 2017's Thor: Ragnorak and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).
Jeff Goldblum movies and TV shows
- The Price of Admission (pre-production)
- They Shot the Piano Player (pre-production)
- 2022 - Jurassic World: Dominion (filming) - Ian Malcolm
- 2021 - What If...? (TV Series) (filming) - Grandmaster
- 2021 - The Boss Baby: Family Business (post-production) - Dr. Armstrong (voice)
- 2019 - Happy! - God
- 2019 - Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10
- 2019 - Jenny Lewis: Red Bull & Hennessy - as himself
- 2018 - The Mountain - Dr. Wallace Fiennes
- 2018 - Hotel Artemis - Niagara
- 2018 - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Ian Malcolm
- 2018 - Team Darryl - Grandmaster
- 2018 - Isle of Dogs - Duke (voice)
- 2012-2018 - Portlandia - Derek / Vocal Coach / ...
- 2017 - Thor: Ragnarok - Grandmaster
- 2016-2017 - Conan - Dr. Leonard Meshbesher / Himself (segment "Young Han Solo Audition")
- 2017 - Tour de Pha*macy - Marty Hass
Jeff seen signing for fans at BBC Radio 2 on November 01, 2019 in London, England.
- 2017 - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Grandmaster
- 2017 - Miyubi - The Creator
- 2016 - Independence Day: Resurgence - David Levinson
- 2016 - Resurgence: Its Early Albuquerque - David Levinson
- 2016 - United World News Special: The War of 1996, a Special Report - David Levinson
- 2016 - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - Dr. Dave
- 2015 - Inside Amy Schumer - Jury Foreman
- 2015 - Mortdecai - Krampf
- 2014 - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - Detective Zach Nichols
- 2014 - Monkey Love - Roger
- 2014 - The Grand Budapest Hotel - Deputy Kovacs
- 2013 - Le Week-end - Morgan
- 2012 - Susan 313 - Benny Burnet
- 2011-2012 - The League - Rupert Ruxin
- 2012 - Adventures in Zambezia - Ajax (voice)
- 2012 - Glee - Hiram Berry
- 2012 - Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie - Chef Goldblum
- 2011 - Allen Gregory - Perry Van Moon
- 2011 - NTSF:SD:SUV - Gunnar Geirhart
- 2010 - Morning Glory - Jerry Barnes
- 2010 - The Switch - Leonard
- 2009-2010 - Law & Order: Criminal Intent - Zack Nichols
- 2008 - Adam Resurrected - Adam Stein
- 2007 - Raines - Michael Raines
- 2006 - Man of the Year - Stewart
- 2006 - Fay Grim - Agent Fulbright
- 2006 - Mini's First Time - Mike Rudell
- 2003-2005 - Crank Yankers - Professor Fermstein
- 2005 - Will & Grace - Scott Woolley
- 2004 - Tom Goes to the Mayor - Bill Joel
- 2004 - The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou - Alistair Hennessey
- 2003 - Spinning Boris - George Gorton
- 2003 - Dallas 362 - Bob
- 2003 - Friends - Leonard Hayes
- 2003 - War Stories - Ben Dansmore
Goldblum is seen 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on November 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
- 2002 - Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe - White Rabbit (voice)
- 2002 - Igby Goes Down - D.H.
- 2002 - King of the Hill - Dr. Vayzosa
- 2002 - Run Ronnie Run - as himself
- 2001 - Cats & Dogs - Professor Brody
- 2001 - Perfume - Jamie
- 2000 - One of the Hollywood Ten - Herbert Biberman
- 2000 - Chain of Fools - Avnet
- 2000 - Auggie Rose - John Nolan
- 1999 - Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist - as himself
- 1998 - The Prince of Egypt - Aaron (voice)
- 1998 - Mr. Show with Bob and David - Civil War Narrator
- 1998 - Welcome to Hollywood - as himself
- 1998 - Holy Man - Ricky
- 1995-1998 - The Larry Sanders Show - as himself
- 1997 - The Lost World: Jurassic Park - Ian Malcolm
- 1996 - Mad Dog Time - Mickey Holliday
- 1996 - Independence Day - David Levinson
- 1996 - The Great White Hype - Mitchell Kane
- 1996 - The Simpsons - MacArthur Parker
- 1995 - Powder - Donald Ripley
- 1995 - Nine Months - Sean Fletcher
- 1995 - Hideaway - Hatch
- 1994 - The Stand - Radio Announcer
- 1993 - Nova - Narrator
- 1993 - Lush Life - Al Gorky
- 1993 - Jurassic Park - Malcolm
- 1992 - Shooting Elizabeth - Howard Pigeon
- 1992 - Deep Cover - David Jason
- 1992 - The Player - as himself
- 1992 - Fathers & Sons - Max
Emilie Livingston and Jeff attend the American Vanity Skincare Launch Party at Sunset Tower on March 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
- 1991 - The Favour, the Watch and the Very Big Fish - Pianist
- 1990-1991 - Captain Planet and the Planeteers - Verminous Skumm
- 1990 - Framed - Wiley
- 1990 - Mister Frost - Mr. Frost
- 1990 - Sesame Street - Minneapolis
- 1989 - Twisted Obsession - Daniel Gillis
- 1989 - The Tall Guy - Dexter King
- 1988 - Earth Girls Are Easy - Mac
- 1988 - Vibes - Nick Deezy
- 1987 - Horizon - Jim Watson
- 1987 - Beyond Therapy - Bruce
- 1986 - The Fly - Seth Brundle
- 1986 - The Ray Bradbury Theater - Cogswell
- 1985 - Transylvania 6-5000 - Jack Harrison
- 1985 - Silverado - Slick
- 1985 - Into the Night - Ed Okin
- 1985 - Faerie Tale Theatre - Buck Wolf
- 1984 - The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension - New Jersey
- 1984 - Ernie Kovacs: Between the Laughter - Ernie Kovacs
- 1984 - American Playhouse
- 1984 - The New Show - Various Characters
- 1983 - The Right Stuff - Recruiter
- 1983 - The Big Chill - Michael
- 1982 - The Devlin Connection - Alexis Papageorgio
- 1982 - Rehearsal for Murder - Leo Gibbs
- 1982 - Laverne & Shirley - Jeffrey
- 1981 - Threshold - Dr. Aldo Gehring
- 1980 - The Legend of Sleepy Hollow - Ichabod Crane
- 1980 - Tenspeed and Brown Shoe - Lionel Whitney
- 1978 - Invasion of the Body Snatchers - Jack Bellicec
- 1978 - Thank God It's Friday - Tony
- 1978 - Remember My Name - Mr. Nudd
- 1977 - Annie Hall - Lacey Party Guest
- 1977 - Between the Lines - Max Arloft
- 1977 - Starsky and Hutch - Harry Markham
- 1977 - The Sentinel - Jack
- 1976 - The Blue Knight - Daggett
- 1976 - Special Delivery - Snake
- 1976 St. Ives - Hood #3
- 1976 - Next Stop, Greenwich Village - Clyde Baxter
- 1975 - Columbo - Protester
- 1975 - Nashville - Tricycle Man
- 1974 - California Split - Lloyd Harris
- 1974 - Death Wish - Freak #1
Personal life: who is Jeff Goldblum wife?
Is Jeff Goldblum married? Yes, he is. Jeff married Canadian-born Emilie Livingston, 30 years his junior, on 8 November 2014 at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles. Jeff Goldblum spouse Emilie is an Olympic rhythmic gymnast.
Jeff was previously married to fellow Silverado co-star Patricia Gaul (4 July 1980 - 1985), as well as his The Fly co-star Geena Davis (1 November 1987 - 1991).
He was also engaged to Laura Dern from 1995 to 1997.
Jeff Goldblum children
Jeff and Emilie have two sons. The firstborn among Jeff Goldblum kids is Charlie Ocean Goldblum, born on July 4, 2015. The second-born, River Joe Goldblum, was born on April 7, 2017.
Goldblum with wife, Emilie Livingston and their children, River Joe and Charlie Ocean.
Is Jeff Goldblum gay?
The actor has played many fictional dads on TV, including Rachel Berry's Jewish gay dad on the TV show Glee. This has made many people question the actor's s*xuality. However, the actor has only dated women in the past.
How much is Jeff Goldblum worth?
Celebrity Net Worth reports that Jeff Goldblum net worth is $40 Million as of 2020. Here is a breakdown of what the actor earned for his role in some of his most popular movies:
- Mortdecai (2015) - $4,750,000
- Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) - $15,000,000
- Thor: Ragnarok (2017) - $7,500,000
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) - $18,000,000
- Hotel Artemis (2018) - $3,000,000
How tall is Jeff Goldblum?
His IMDb page states that he is 6' 4½" (1.95 m) tall.
Jeff Goldblum tattoo
The actor does not have any tattoos on his body. However, he has jokingly critiqued tattoos that people have got of him. He also once gave a fan a tattoo in an episode of his Disney+ show The World According To Jeff Goldblum.
Jeff Goldblum is a highly talented entertainer who can move masses with not only his acting skills, but with his musical talent as well.
