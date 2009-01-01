Home | News | General | Solskjaer names strong XI in Man United crucial Premier League clash with Everton

- Everton Man United could see the Red Devils likely to adopt a 4-3-3 formation against Carlo Ancelotti’s men

- The Old Trafford outfit will be looking to avoid a third straight defeat when they travel to Goodison Park

- The return of Anthony Martial from suspension is likely to boost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s chances

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Manchester United will be looking to avoid a third straight defeat when they take on Everton in a tricky early kick off fixture on Saturday, November 7 at Goodison Park.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to ditch the Diamond formation for the Everton clash.

Source: UGC

The Red Devils have had a torrid season domestically and have already lost three of their opening six league matches.

Their run of form has also dipped spectacularly, with Solskjaer’s men succumbing to a 1-0 league loss to Arsenal last weekend followed by losing 2-1 at Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League just three days later.

Man United told to consider hiring top Premier League coach as replacement for Solskjaer

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure but there is no time to mop as the games keep coming thick and fast.

Ahead of the game against Everton, Solskjaer will be boosted by the return of Anthony Martial who served a suspension after being red-carded in the humiliating 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

United played the narrow diamond formation in their last three games but that has largely proved ineffective and it is highly likely Solskjaer will switch it up a bit.

It is highly likely the gaffer will revert back to the 4-3-3 formation, with Martial leading the attack.

David De Gea is set to make a return after being left out of the mid week Champions League fixture against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Full back Alex Telles was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and the game against Everton comes too soon for him although he is on the road to recovery.

Super Eagles star tipped to win prestigious award after his 3 goals and 3 assists in 2 Europa League starts

In defence, Harry Maguire is likely to be partnered with Alex Tuanzebe as Victor Lindelof is likely to be sidelined after picking up a back injury.

The likes of Edinson Cavani and Odion Ighalo will probably make the bench once again with Solskjaer having the luxury of calling upon them if need be.

For Paul Pogba, his recent dip in form could see him start the game from the bench and the gaffer is likely to partner Scott McTominay and Fred in the holding positions as the pair have impressed in recent games.

Possible line up: De Gea (GK) Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Harry Maguire Alex Tuanzebe (Defenders) Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes (midfield) Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood (forwards).

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ole Solskjaer who is the manager of Manchester United is now facing serious battle to keep his job at the Premier League side after the Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Solskjaer breaks silence about being removed as Man United manager after club's recent decline

The Norwegian football coach is now topping the list of Premier League managers who could lose their jobs any moment because of poor performances this term.

West Brom's Slaven Bilic and Fulham's Scott Parker are the other two Premier League coaches who have been picked by odds to be sacked according to the report on Daily Mail.

I still don't have the €250,000 I need for my FIFA ban appeal - Samson Siasia | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...